Is Kimi Antonelli The Next Dominant Superstar Of Formula 1? Decoding 20-Year-Old Mercedes Star's Promising Future

Kimi Antonelli broke down in tears on Sunday in Mexico City, and few in the paddock could blame him. At 20, he had just clinched the Formula 1 world championship, becoming the youngest champion the sport has ever seen and the first Italian to take the crown in 73 years. The title was all but sealed after his commanding win in Austin a week earlier left him just two points short, so the finish was less a surprise than a coronation.