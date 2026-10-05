Valiant Defensive Masterclass For Greece Secure Historic 0-0 Stalemate Against Germany In Thessaloniki

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Greece and Germany played out a tense, hard-fought 0-0 draw at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki during Matchday 4 of the League A Group 2 of 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. Building on their shock 1-0 victory over Die Mannschaft in Augsburg just a week prior, the Greek side put on a defensive masterclass. Germany dominated large stretches of possession and peppered the box, but struggled to find a clinical edge. The visitors thought they had broken the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Jonathan Burkardt found the net, but the goal was overturned following a VAR review.  As the game wore on, Greece's backline—anchored brilliantly by Manolis Saliakas and standout center-back Konstantinos Mavropanos—absorbed wave after wave of pressure. Goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis also came up big when called upon, ensuring clean sheets remained intact. The stalemate keeps Greece at the summit of Group A2 with seven points from four matches, while Germany sits in third with four points.

image Prefer on Google
UEFA Nations League: Greece vs Germany
Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic, centre, applauds to fans with tammates after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
1/10
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs Greece
Greece's team players celebrate after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
2/10
UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Greece vs Germany
Greece's Manolis Saliakas , third from left, and Germany's Philipp Treu talk after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
3/10
UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Germany vs Greece
Germany's Florian Wirtz, left, challenges for the ball with Greece's Charalampos Kostoulas during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
4/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match: Greece vs Germany
Germany's Mika Baur, centre top, and Bambase Conte challenge for the ball with Greece's Christos Mouzakitis, centre, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
5/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match: Germany vs Greece
Greece's Konstantinos Koulierakis, top, heads the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
6/10
UEFA Nations League soccer: Greece vs Germany
Greece's Konstantinos Tsimikas, front, and Germany's Tom Bischof challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
7/10
UEFA Nations League soccer: Germany vs Greece
Greece's Konstantinos Tsimikas shoots the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
8/10
Greece Germany Nations League Soccer
Germany's Tom Bischof, centre, and Greece's Dimitrios Kourbelis challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
9/10
Germany Greece Nations League Soccer
Germany's Derry Scherhant, right, and Greece's Konstantinos Karetsas challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
10/10
Greece vs Germany UEFA Nations League soccer match
Greece's Konstantinos Mavropanos, top, heads the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Greece and Germany in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories