Valiant Defensive Masterclass For Greece Secure Historic 0-0 Stalemate Against Germany In Thessaloniki
Greece and Germany played out a tense, hard-fought 0-0 draw at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki during Matchday 4 of the League A Group 2 of 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. Building on their shock 1-0 victory over Die Mannschaft in Augsburg just a week prior, the Greek side put on a defensive masterclass. Germany dominated large stretches of possession and peppered the box, but struggled to find a clinical edge. The visitors thought they had broken the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Jonathan Burkardt found the net, but the goal was overturned following a VAR review. As the game wore on, Greece's backline—anchored brilliantly by Manolis Saliakas and standout center-back Konstantinos Mavropanos—absorbed wave after wave of pressure. Goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis also came up big when called upon, ensuring clean sheets remained intact. The stalemate keeps Greece at the summit of Group A2 with seven points from four matches, while Germany sits in third with four points.
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