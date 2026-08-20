Randeep Hooda Turns 50: 5 Best Films That Showcase His Evolution As An Actor

Randeep Hooda has never been an actor who seemed interested in playing it safe. From his debut in Monsoon Wedding to roles that demanded drastic physical transformations and psychological immersion, his career has been defined by a willingness to disappear into difficult characters. On his 50th birthday, his filmography offers a fascinating record of that evolution. He began with a critically acclaimed ensemble film, sharpened his craft through theatre and gradually built a reputation as one of Hindi cinema's most dependable performers when a role demanded intensity. His journey has now taken him beyond acting too, with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar earning him the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.