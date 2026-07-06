Ranveer Singh At 41: Celebrating Most Iconic Roles Of The Star That Show His Incredible Transformation

With Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer completely dismantled his heroic image to play one of Hindi cinema's most chilling antagonists. The ruthless Sultan of Delhi is driven by power, conquest and an all-consuming obsession with Queen Padmavati, making him both unpredictable and deeply intimidating. From his wild physicality to his piercing gaze and manic energy, every aspect of the performance reflected Khilji's brutality and unrelenting ambition. Ranveer abandoned all traces of vanity to inhabit the character, delivering a fearless transformation that remains one of the most talked-about villainous performances in modern Bollywood.