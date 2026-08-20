'Sachin Wasn't Strong As...': AB De Villiers Names The Indian Batter Who Raised The Bar Beyond Sachin Tendulkar

“KL is a guy with a sound technique and is a big asset in that Indian lineup. But he averages only 34 away from home. So you’ll expect more and that is one area where he has to work on. He has to get bigger scores once he gets in and not just get a 100 but make it a 180 because that first-ball duck and getting out to the newish ball is always around the corner. So for him, the name of the game will be to make the big scores even bigger,” said de Villiers.