France Vs Belgium Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Zinedine Zidane targets his first home win as France manager against a visiting Belgium side trailing by just a point
Both teams enter missing key stars, with France looking to rebound from a draw and Belgium riding momentum despite suspensions
Depleted midfields and heavy reliance on squad depth will heavily dictate the encounter at the Stade de France
France host Belgium at the Stade de France on Monday in a much-awaited UEFA Nations League clash, with Zinedine Zidane searching for his first home victory as Les Bleus manager.
Recent Form & Context
France enter this match after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Italy, where Alessandro Bastoni canceled out their advantage and ended a four-match competitive winning streak on home soil. While Zidane remains unbeaten since taking over from Didier Deschamps—starting with a narrow win over Turkey followed by a 1-0 triumph in Brussels—the team is eager to bounce back.
Belgium arrive under Mark van Bommel riding high after a dominant 3-0 victory over Turkey, powered by an inspiring display from Kevin De Bruyne. Currently trailing France by just one point in League A Group 1, the Red Devils are seeking their first victory over Les Bleus since June 2015, having lost each of their last six encounters against their historical rivals.
Team News & Lineups
France will be without suspended center-back Dayot Upamecano, opening the door for Maxence Lacroix to partner Jérémy Jacquet. Kylian Mbappé remains sidelined with a knee injury, but Zidane's squad boasts immense depth, spearheaded by in-form playmaker Michael Olise alongside Ousmane Dembéle and Désiré Doué.
Belgium faces major personnel hurdles, with key midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans suspended due to accumulated yellow cards. Their absences create opportunities for Chelsea’s Roméo Lavia and Hans Vanaken to step into the engine room, while Romelu Lukaku or Charles De Ketelaere will shoulder the visitors' attacking responsibilities.
France Possible XI: Mike Maignan, Pierre Kalulu, Jeremy Jacquet, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Truffert, Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, Eduardo Camavinga, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue
Belgium Possible XI: Senne Lammens, Timothy Castagne, Joel Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Raskin, Dodi Lukebakio, Hans Vanaken, Mika Godts, Charles De Ketelaere
All You Need To Know About France Vs Belgium UEFA Nations League Match
When and Where Will the UEFA Nations League Match Between France And Belgium Take Place?
The UEFA Nations League match between France and Belgium will be played at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France.
What Time Will the France Vs Belgium UEFA Nations League Match Start?
The France vs Belgium international match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, October 6.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast France Vs Belgium UEFA Nations League Match in India?
The UEFA Nations League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch France Vs Belgium UEFA Nations League Match Online in India?
Fans can stream thematches live on SonyLIV in India.