J-K CM Omar Abdullah On ‘We Are Gen Z’ Kargil Video: ‘Using It As A Threat’

A viral video shows tourists involved in a heated exchange with security personnel at the Minimarg checkpoint in Dras, Kargil.
One tourist is heard saying, “We are Gen Z, and we won’t tolerate this nonsense,” during the argument.
Omar Abdullah criticised the use of “Gen Z” as a threat, comparing it to the phrase “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai”.
A video showing a tourist confronting security personnel at a checkpoint in Kargil after her group was stopped for hours has gone viral on social media, drawing a sharp response from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The tourist is heard invoking “Gen Z” while objecting to the restrictions at the checkpoint.
The Chief Minister said that the terminology is now being used as a threat at any perceived affront.
What Happened At Kargil Checkpoint?
The group of tourists was stopped for several hours as the road had restrictions on movement at Minimarg checkpoint, Dras, Kargil district, Ladakh. he tourists engaged in a heated verbal altercation with the soldiers after being stopped for standard security checks.
The individuals resisted the mandatory procedures required for civilian movement in the area. One of the tourists actively attempted to justify their non-compliance during the confrontation. "We are Gen Z, and we won’t tolerate this nonsense," the tourist said.
What Did Omar Abdullah Say?
Abdullah said in a post on X, reacting to the video, “This “we are Gen Z” has become the new “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai”. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront.”
The tourists refused to comply with standard security protocols. They argued extensively with the on-duty military personnel instead of following the required security instructions. The group repeatedly invoked their generational identity as a defence to explain their non-compliance during the recorded argument.
Indian Army soldiers maintained their composure. The personnel stood their ground and insisted on strictly enforcing the security rules, ignoring the tourists' attempts to bypass the protocols.
The video sparked widespread public outrage. Netizens heavily criticised the tourists across social media platforms, pointing out their perceived entitlement and lack of respect toward the on-duty armed forces.
Kargil operates as a highly sensitive and heavily militarised strategic border zone in Ladakh. The region has maintained strict security protocols and continuous military vigilance since the 1999 Kargil War.
Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the following prohibitory actions have been imposed:
Ban on unlawful processions and rallies in Kargil Town, ban on the use of loudspeakers without prior permission.
Probibition on provocative public speech or deliberation, whether written, oral or disseminated via social media. An assembly of five or more persons is banned in Kargil Town.
According to an order issued by Leh district magistrate Romil Singh Donk, the SSP's report warning of a potential disturbance of peace and a threat to law and order in the UT served as the basis for the decision to impose limitations.