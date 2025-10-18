Ladakh Administration Reimposes Prohibitory Orders in Leh and Kargil

Just two days after declaring normalcy, Leh and Kargil district authorities ban rallies, assemblies of five or more, and loudspeaker use amid renewed tensions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ladakh Reimposes Curbs on Gatherings After Silent March Over Police Firing
Ladakh Reimposes Curbs on Gatherings After Silent March Over Police Firing
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Leh and Kargil administrations have reimposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

  • The curbs follow the Leh Apex Body’s silent march and blackout protesting the September 24 police firing that killed four and injured 90.

  • Authorities cited intelligence warnings of potential disturbances to peace and law and order in the Union Territory.

Ladakh UT administration has reimposed restrictions on gatherings of five or more people, and banned processions, rallies and marches without prior permission in Leh, just two days after declaring that normalcy has returned to the region.

The announcement of these restrictions comes days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced a judicial probe into the September 24 police firing that left four protesters dead and 90 injured in Leh.

District Magistrate in Kargil, IAS Rakesh Kumar, issued prohibitory orders which came into force "with immediate effect and shall remain operational until further orders”.

Security forces responded with teargas and baton charges to disperse the crowds. - Source - video screengrab
Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

BY Outlook News Desk

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023,  the following prohibitory actions have been imposed: 

Ban on unlawful processions and rallies in Kargil Town, ban on the use of loudspeakers without prior permission.

Probibition on provocative public speech or deliberation, whether written, oral or disseminated via social media. An assembly of five or more persons is banned in Kargil Town. 

Related Content
Related Content
BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence - PTI
Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

BY Ishfaq Naseem

According to an order issued by Leh district magistrate Romil Singh Donk, the SSP's report warning of a potential disturbance of peace and a threat to law and order in the UT served as the basis for the decision to impose limitations.

On October 18, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) called for a three-hour blackout and a two-hour silent march throughout Ladakh, which resulted in the reinstatement of the restrictions.  This procession was intended to express support for the families of those killed in the violence as well as for those who were seriously hurt.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Rain Stops Play After NZ Bowlers' Dominance | ENG 110/5 (16.2)

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: BAN Face Struggling WI

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Rinku Singh Hits Century For UP

  4. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  5. India Vs Australia 2025: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

  5. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  2. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

  3. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  4. Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

  5. Putin-Trump Summit May Happen Within Two Weeks, But There's A Lot To Do First: Kremlin

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  3. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  4. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  5. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  6. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  7. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  8. Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller