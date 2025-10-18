Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal stated that the MHA's decision to initiate a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh answers a major public demand for a fair and transparent investigation into the incident.
Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal on Friday stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to initiate a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh answers a major public demand for a fair and transparent investigation into the incident.
The MHA has appointed a retired Supreme Court judge to lead the probe, a move welcomed by groups protesting for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, PTI reported. The violent clashes in Leh last month, which stemmed from these demands, resulted in four civilian deaths and left 90 others injured, significantly escalating ongoing unrest in the region.
“This decision reflects the government's commitment to justice and transparency,” Kotwal said.
He reported that five people, including a former serviceman, are currently being treated at SNM Hospital. “Doctors performed life-saving surgeries on 11 injured on the day of the incident. One of the injured will require a longer recovery period,” he added.
On the status of those detained during the unrest, Kotwal confirmed that the majority have been granted bail, with 30 individuals still in judicial custody, expected to be released once legal formalities are completed.
Urging restraint from the public, Kotwal appealed to community leaders to discourage further gatherings and protests, especially in light of the government’s decision to hold a judicial inquiry. “The protests (on September 24) began peacefully but later went beyond the control of the organisers,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining peace during the examination season, cautioning against further disturbances. “We must ensure a calm environment conducive to learning,” he noted.
Tourism, a key part of Ladakh’s economy, has also suffered due to the recent unrest. Kotwal called for united efforts to restore stability and support economic recovery.
Reiterating the Centre’s readiness for dialogue, he mentioned that discussions are ongoing with the High-Powered Committee (HPC) regarding the region’s concerns. “The people of Ladakh are known for their patriotism and sense of responsibility. I thank everyone for their cooperation, and urge continued support in restoring normalcy across the region,” he said.
According to Kotwal, law and order is gradually returning to normal. “Several individuals were arrested, most of whom have been released. At present, 30 persons remain in judicial custody, and their release lies within the jurisdiction of the court. Once the court grants bail, they too will be released,” he reiterated.
Recalling the events of September 24, he noted that assurances were initially given that the protest would remain peaceful. “People had assured that the agitation would remain non-violent, and peace would prevail, as Ladakh is known for its harmony and calm. However, the violence broke out unexpectedly. Community leaders later acknowledged during their meetings that the situation had gone beyond their control.”
He also elaborated on the steps taken to meet public demands for accountability. “We immediately ordered a magisterial inquiry led by an IAS officer, which is underway. However, we repeatedly received requests that the matter should be investigated under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge so that the full truth comes out,” he said.
“Taking those requests into account and after consultations with the concerned leaders, the Government of India has ordered a judicial probe to be conducted by a former Supreme Court judge, who will be assisted by an IAS officer and a local judge,” he added.
The inquiry will be conducted by Justice B S Chauhan, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, and will examine the events leading to the law and order breakdown, the police response, and the resulting deaths. Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar has been named judicial secretary, while IAS officer Tushar Anand will serve as the administrative secretary of the commission.
On the security situation, Kotwal explained, “We had deployed four companies in August. After the (September 24) incident, we brought in additional forces and later began sending some of them back. In their place, we have deployed two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) trained for law-and-order situations.”
He confirmed that compensation discussions are ongoing but underscored the need for a peaceful atmosphere to ensure meaningful progress. “We are confident that the community leaders will prevent any mass assembly,” he said.
