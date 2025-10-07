Ladakh Tourism Stakeholders Seek Financial Relief After Violence Hits Industry

According to PTI, despite the extension of the moratorium being a welcome relief, the letter stated that the burden on already distressed borrowers will still be increased by the accumulation of interest during this time. In order to provide true financial relief, we thus ask that the moratorium be made interest-free or that an interest subvention be given for a minimum of 12 months. In order to allow for revised repayment schedules without penalty or reclassification as non-performing assets (NPAs), the stakeholders also called for a mandatory restructuring of all tourism-related loans across all sectors, including hotels, guest houses, taxis, bikes, transporters, tour operators, and small traders.