Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts  LAHDC Election Process

In the 2020 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won fifteen seats, Congress won nine, and independents took two. After the recent violence, the BJP has faced criticism, while the party blames Congress for instigating the unrest. The LAB and KDA have jointly demanded Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which would let people frame laws to deny jobs and land to non-locals through autonomous councils, as in some northeastern states. Ladakh became a separate Union Territory on August 5, 2019, when the Indian government abrogated Article 370.