Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts  LAHDC Election Process

Violence over demands for Ladakh statehood and the Sixth Schedule has halted the LAHDC Leh elections, with its term set to end on November 2.
Internet services in Leh have been suspended and will remain so until October 7, following the recent unrest.
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has stated that, even over 10 days after the September 24 violence—which resulted in four deaths and several injuries—harassment and questioning of people have persisted, and the situation remains far from normal.
In the past, election notification was issued at least a month before the elections. However, the situation continues to remain grim in Ladakh, with the internet services remaining suspended in Leh, over eleven days after the violence.
In 2020, the election notification was issued on September 18, while the counting of votes took place on October 22, and the election process was completed by October 27. Earlier, the September 24 protests claimed four deaths and also left several people injured, while the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which started the agitation, has said that the situation was far from normal in Leh.
Shops, business establishments, and government offices have opened during the day, but the situation remains grim in Leh town. At least three councillors and Congress leaders in Leh face cases of instigating mobs for violence. The LAB claims people are being questioned by police for supporting the statehood protest. An earlier order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that mobile data services and public Wi-Fi 5G facilities would remain suspended until October 7.
The LAB says the situation in Leh is far from normal and urges government action. Kargil Democratic Alliance member Sajad Kargili states on social media that claims of normalcy in Ladakh are incorrect, noting that "Internet services remain suspended, and instances of harassment continue."
Leh Apex Body member Mohammad Ramza says that, amid continuing internet restrictions, the situation is still volatile. He is calling for a judicial inquiry into the recent deaths. "Internet services remain suspended, which shows there is no normalcy," he says.
In the 2020 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won fifteen seats, Congress won nine, and independents took two. After the recent violence, the BJP has faced criticism, while the party blames Congress for instigating the unrest. The LAB and KDA have jointly demanded Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which would let people frame laws to deny jobs and land to non-locals through autonomous councils, as in some northeastern states. Ladakh became a separate Union Territory on August 5, 2019, when the Indian government abrogated Article 370.
Officials say it is unlikely the newly elected LAHDC body will be in place before November 2, given the tense situation in Leh. Local political leaders and councillors note that campaigning was in full swing by this time in 2020, before the election process finished by the end of October.
Officials also point out that seasonal snowfall could complicate the election schedule. If the notification isn't released by November, polls would likely be postponed to March or April, as several regions become inaccessible in November and December.
Joint Chief Electoral Officer Sonam Chosjor says they await government directions on the timing of the polls. "Electoral roll mapping is done, and 2025 voter lists are tallied with earlier data for the elections," he says.
Chosjor, however, admits to challenges in holding polls in the snow in case the poll notification is delayed until November. “The notification for the last LAHDC elections was issued in the month of September in 2020, but it has not been issued this time due to the recent situation,” he says.
For the polls, authorities must reserve LAHDC constituencies for women as per earlier quota orders.
A top official of the UT government, however, says that the two-thirds women's reservation would come into effect from the date specified by the authorities. “The exercise to hold the elections on the basis of two-thirds reservation would start once the poll bugle is sounded,” added the official.
Secretary of the Election Commission for UTs, S.K. Gupta, says that although the electoral rolls for the Panchayat polls were recently revised, a separate set is required for the LAHDC polls. He also notes that for the LAHDC polls, the local Deputy Commissioner is the designated officer responsible for ensuring a smooth election process.
According to local political leaders, it was difficult to reach out and urge people to vote after the Leh violence. LAHDC Councillor Tashi Tundup says the polls could be delayed, as peace has not yet fully returned, some councillors face cases, and internet services remain suspended. "In 2020, the model code of conduct was in place 45 days before the LAHDC was formed. This time, violence has made it hard to campaign," he says.