LAB Pulls Out From Talks With Central Government Over Statehood Demand, Inclusion Of Ladakh In Sixth Schedule

The LAB has said that no prior warning was issued by the police and paramilitary forces before fire was opened on the youth who were protesting peacefully. The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has decided to raise a memorial to honour the four youth who were killed in the police firing. Doctors have said that some youth received bullets in the upper body parts. Earlier, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had said that the talks with the Central government were unlikely after the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk.