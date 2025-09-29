LAB Pulls Out From Talks With Central Government Over Statehood Demand, Inclusion Of Ladakh In Sixth Schedule

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has withdrawn from the talks with the High-Powered Committee (HPC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which were scheduled on October 6, over demands of statehood and inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Leh: Leh Apex Body (LAB)
Leh: Leh Apex Body (LAB)co-chairman Chering Dorjay (centre) with other members addresses a press conference, in Leh, Ladakh, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has decided not to go ahead with the talks with the Central government over its demands of statehood for the Union Territory and inclusion of the region in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, citing the absence of normalcy in Leh.

  • Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has condemned the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who sat on a hunger strike to seek fulfilment of demands.

  • LAB has sought a judicial inquiry into the firing incident on September 24 that resulted in deaths of four people and injuries to several youth in Leh.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has pulled out of the talks with the Central government, which were scheduled on October 6, over demands of granting statehood to the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh and including the region in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The LAB has cited the absence of normalcy in Leh town about its decision of not going ahead with the talks with the High-Powered Committee (HPC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)  over its demands next month.

Over these demands, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike on September 10. He was, however, arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur jail after the Central government blamed him for making “provocative speeches” that incited the youth to attack the security force personnel and set on fire the BJP office in Leh town as well as damage the government offices including the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) secretariat.

Leh Apex Body Refuses Talks with Centre - | Photo: PTI
Leh Apex Body Refuses Talks with Centre until Peace Returns to Ladakh

BY Outlook News Desk

Deputy Chairman of LAB, Chering Dorjay, said that they have decided not to continue the talks with the Central government in view of the disturbance in Ladakh. “We made an announcement to call off the talks today at a press conference,” he said.

LAB member Mohammad Ramzan said that they have sought a judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of four people and injuries to several other people during the protests on statehood last week. “Several people have been arrested and implicated in false cases. We are seeking a judicial inquiry into the violence that was unleashed on people. The protests are being portrayed as anti-national, which is uncalled for,” he added.

The LAB has said that no prior warning was issued by the police and paramilitary forces before fire was opened on the youth who were protesting peacefully. The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has decided to raise a memorial to honour the four youth who were killed in the police firing. Doctors have said that some youth received bullets in the upper body parts. Earlier, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had said that the talks with the Central government were unlikely after the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk.

Situation continued to remain tense in Leh town on the sixth day today, with shops and business establishments remaining shut while pedestrian and vehicular movement was thin on the roads.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, when the Central government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its constitution. The LAB has blamed the Central government for violence by delaying in conceding to the demand of including Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule on the pattern of some northeastern states to enable the autonomous district councils to frame laws to deny jobs and land to non-locals.

Sajjad Kargili is a founding member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance
Buddhists And Muslims Are Together In The Fight For Statehood And Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

BY Avantika Mehta

The other demands of the LAB and KDA include increasing the parliamentary seats to two from the existing one seat in Ladakh, and the constitution of a Public Service Commission (PSC) for speedy recruitment in the gazetted services.

Glen Phunchok, Organising Committee member of LAB, said that the “ firing was opened on the people without the approval of the local magistrate. A judicial inquiry is necessary to find out who gave the orders for firing, and as the situation remains grim and people continue to remain locked up, we can’t continue the talks in these circumstances.”

Published At:
