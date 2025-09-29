Limited Attendance At Cremation Of Protestors Who Died For Ladakh’s Statehood, Sixth Schedule Demand

An inter-faith procession was planned during the day after religious organisations representing different communities extended their support to the agitation for Statehood and Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh.

Ladakh
People pay their respects to 24-year-old Stanzin Namgyal, who was killed in violence during recent protests for Ladakh statehood, as his mortal remains are being taken for last rites amid curfew, in Leh, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Photo: S Irfan
Summary
Summary

  • Only a limited number of people could turn up at the cremation of two of the four people who died during protests for Ladakh’s statehood in view of restrictions on public movement.

  • Religious organisations representing different communities have extended their support to the agitation for the Statehood and the Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh.

  • The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) is looking to build a memorial to honour four people who died in the protests.

Religious prayers were chanted in a small room by Lamas wearing maroon robes inside the house of twenty-five year old Jigmet Dorjay who died after being shot at by the security forces on September 24 during a protest that was taken out in the Leh town in support of the demand of statehood for the Ladakh Union Territory (UT) and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of Indian Constitution. Reading out from the prayer books, Buddhist monks blew a flute and drum, while in another room, Jigmet’s sister, Tsering Lhamo, remained inconsolable.

On Sunday, only a limited number of people could attend his cremation due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities on public movement, amid fears of fresh protests.

After the mourning that continued for four days in the houses of four people, including Jigment, who were killed earlier during the protests, the cremations began today. The families had planned the cremation for today and tomorrow.

However, in view of the restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in Leh, only a limited number of people could turn up at the cremations. People cutting across religious lines were planning to pay homage to those who died during the protests. Jigmet died while being part of the protests that were taken out as the Leh Apex Body (LAB) had given a shutdown call over the delay in holding the talks by the Union government with the Ladakhi leadership over their demands. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had started a fast on September 10 for these demands, but as the health condition of two elderly people deteriorated on September 23, due to which they were hospitalized, the situation took a violent turn, resulting in the death of four people. Over 90 people were injured, including 30 police and CRPF personnel.

On Sunday, however, as the restrictions remained in place, a limited number of people could only turn up at the cremation. An inter-faith procession was planned during the day after religious organisations representing different communities extended their support to the agitation for Statehood and Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh.

Jigmet’s cousin, Stanzin Kunphel, said that the attendance was limited at the cremation, which was conducted near his home in Kharnakling. “There were a few hundred people who turned up,” he said. According to Jigmet’s family members, the youth died after he had been shot in the neck.

Ishey Namgyal, General Secretary of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), said that they couldn’t hold a big commemoration ceremony due to the restrictions which have been imposed by the authorities across Leh town. “The people who have died have sacrificed their lives for a just cause. They have died and sacrificed their lives for the welfare of the people. We are looking to build a memorial for the four people after the situation becomes normal in Leh,” he said.

Earlier, after the violence in the region, authorities through an order issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibited the procession, use of vehicles mounted with loudspeakers, and assembly of five or more persons in Leh town.

According to LBA, only a limited permission pass was issued by the authorities to its members who could attend the cremation. Vice President of Anjuman-i-Moinul Islam, Mohammad Ramzan, said that “only a limited number of people, including Muslims, could turn up at the cremation today.”

According to local residents of Ladakh, the Sixth Schedule and statehood will ensure the end of “bureaucratic rule” in the region and protect the rights of the local people over land and jobs. Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory on August 5, 2019, when New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The Sixth Schedule is a demand to seek the constitution of autonomous elected bodies which can frame laws that would deny the sale of land and jobs to non locals. Ali Mohammad, 49, a local resident of Leh, said, “The Sixth Schedule is very important for us. This is the only way to protect our land and jobs and the unique culture of the region.”

