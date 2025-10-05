Sonam Wangchuk From Jail: Ladakh Leader Appeals For Peace, Demands Judicial Probe Into Killings

Ladakh leader Sonam Wangchuk, in custody, assured the public of his physical and mental well-being and expressed condolences to families of those who died and support for the injured and arrested.
He demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the deaths of four people, stating he is willing to stay in jail until it is conducted.
Sonam reaffirmed support for the Ladakh Apex Body and KDA in their demand for Sixth Schedule status and statehood, urging people to continue their struggle peacefully in a Gandhian non-violent manner.
Ladakh leader Sonam Wangchuk, currently in custody, has conveyed a message to the people of Ladakh and across India, assuring them of his well-being and urging calm amid ongoing tensions in the region.
Sonam stated that he is doing well both physically and mentally and thanked everyone for their concern and prayers. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives recently and extended his prayers to those injured or arrested during the unrest.
The leader demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the deaths of four individuals, stating that he is prepared to remain in jail until such an inquiry is conducted.
He reaffirmed his support for the Ladakh Apex Body, the Kargil Development Authority (KDA), and the people of Ladakh in their constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule status and statehood. Sonam pledged to stand with the Apex Body in all actions taken in the interest of Ladakh.
Appealing to the public, Sonam urged people to maintain peace, unity, and continue their struggle through non-violent, Gandhian methods.
This message comes amid heightened tensions in Ladakh following recent clashes and deaths during protests, as demands for greater autonomy and statehood gain momentum.
Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of climate Wangchuk, has approached the Supreme Court of India challenging her husband's detention under the National Security Act (NSA). The hearing for her appeal is on October 6.
The unrest resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries. Angmo's habeas corpus petition, filed on October 2, alleges illegal detention and a lack of communication with her husband since his arrest. She also contends that the invocation of the NSA was unwarranted and that she has not received a copy of the detention order, violating due process.
Previously, Angmo appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting Wangchuk's unconditional release. She described the arrest as a "witch-hunt" and emphasized her husband's peaceful nature and dedication to Ladakh's development. The case has garnered national attention, with human rights organizations and political groups expressing concern over the use of stringent laws against activists. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the petition after the Dussehra holidays, with a hearing likely on October 6.