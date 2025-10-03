Amid Ladakh Violence, Wangchuk’s Wife Moves SC Seeking Husband’s Release

Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, filed a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention under the National Security Act following violent protests in Ladakh.
Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has approached the Supreme Court of India challenging her husband's detention under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk was arrested on September 26 following violent protests in Ladakh advocating for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The unrest resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries. Angmo's habeas corpus petition, filed on October 2, alleges illegal detention and a lack of communication with her husband since his arrest. She also contends that the invocation of the NSA was unwarranted and that she has not received a copy of the detention order, violating due process.
Previously, Angmo appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting Wangchuk's unconditional release. She described the arrest as a "witch-hunt" and emphasized her husband's peaceful nature and dedication to Ladakh's development.
The case has garnered national attention, with human rights organizations and political groups expressing concern over the use of stringent laws against activists. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the petition after the Dussehra holidays, with a hearing likely on October 6.
Wangchuk, known for his educational reforms and environmental activism, has been a prominent figure in advocating for Ladakh's rights and autonomy. His arrest has sparked widespread debate about civil liberties and the treatment of activists in the region.