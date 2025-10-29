Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Today

Wangchuk, known globally for his work on sustainable development and education reform in Ladakh, has been vocal in recent months about issues of environmental degradation and political disenfranchisement in the Union Territory following its reorganization in 2019.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Climate activist Soman Wangchuk
Climate activist Soman Wangchuk | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court will hear a petition today filed by Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

  • The plea alleges procedural lapses and questions the legality of the Leh administration’s detention order and subsequent transfer of Wangchuk to a Rajasthan jail.

  • The case has drawn national attention, reigniting debate over the use of preventive detention laws against activists and environmental campaigners.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on Tuesday challenging the detention of Ladakh-based climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980.

The plea, filed by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J. Angmo, questions the legality of his detention and alleges procedural lapses by the administration. It urges the apex court to review whether due process was followed in invoking the stringent preventive detention law.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria will take up the matter for hearing. Earlier, the court had permitted Angmo’s counsel to amend the petition after the Centre and the Ladakh administration submitted copies of the detention order and its grounds.

According to officials, Wangchuk was detained under the NSA by the Leh district administration and later transferred to a jail in Rajasthan. Authorities claim that he was informed of the grounds for his detention within the stipulated time frame mandated under Section 8 of the Act.

However, the petition contends that the detention order is arbitrary and unconstitutional, asserting that the communication of the grounds was neither adequate nor timely.

Related Content
Related Content

Wangchuk, known globally for his work on sustainable development and education reform in Ladakh, has been vocal in recent months about issues of environmental degradation and political disenfranchisement in the Union Territory following its reorganization in 2019.

The Supreme Court’s hearing today will determine the next steps in a case that has drawn widespread public attention and reignited debate over the use of preventive detention laws against activists.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Men In Blue Seek To Bounce Back At Canberra

  2. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: NZ Seal Series With Five-Wicket Win

  3. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Sophie Ecclestone Fit For Semi-Final?

  4. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  2. INDIA Bloc Unveils Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs For Every Family, Free Power, And Old Pension Scheme Revival

  3. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  4. Sabarimala Gold Case: Murari Babu Remanded To SIT Custody For Four Days

  5. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  4. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  5. Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’