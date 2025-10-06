Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued that under Section 8 of the NSA, the grounds of detention need only be communicated to the detainee and there was no legal obligation to provide them to family members. He added that the grounds had already been shared with Wangchuk himself. Justice Kumar questioned this position, asking why the same grounds could not be provided to the wife, and emphasised the practical difficulties in arguing a habeas corpus petition without knowledge of the detention grounds.