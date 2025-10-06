Supreme Court schedules Sonam Wangchuk’s habeas corpus hearing for October 14.
Court directs authorities to consider sharing NSA detention grounds with his wife.
Wangchuk to receive medical attention and his wife allowed prison visit under rules.
On October 6, Monday, the Supreme Court heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Dr. Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, following violent protests in Leh on September 24 that left four civilians dead.
A Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria issued notice to the Union government and the Ladakh administration and posted the matter for further hearing on October 14. During the hearing, the court orally suggested that the authorities consider sharing the grounds of Wangchuk’s detention with Dr. Angmo, though it did not pass a binding order, reported The Hindu.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued that under Section 8 of the NSA, the grounds of detention need only be communicated to the detainee and there was no legal obligation to provide them to family members. He added that the grounds had already been shared with Wangchuk himself. Justice Kumar questioned this position, asking why the same grounds could not be provided to the wife, and emphasised the practical difficulties in arguing a habeas corpus petition without knowledge of the detention grounds.
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha, representing Dr. Angmo, submitted that the detention was mala fide and aimed at suppressing democratic dissent. The petition highlighted that Wangchuk, who has campaigned for Ladakh’s statehood and Sixth Schedule status, has consistently promoted environmental protection, national unity, and grassroots mobilisation in border areas. The petition also alleged a campaign of misinformation and harassment against Wangchuk and his colleagues, portraying peaceful environmental activism as anti-national, The Hindu reported.
Dr. Angmo, through her counsel, also sought permission to meet her husband and raised concerns regarding his medical care while in Jodhpur jail. The Bench directed that Wangchuk be provided medical attention as per the prison rules and confirmed that Dr. Angmo would be allowed to meet him. Justice Kumar advised her to approach the authorities if access was denied.
According to The Hindu, Sonam Wangchuk had previously written from jail, expressing condolences to the families of those killed during the Leh protests and called for an independent judicial inquiry into the civilian deaths. Opposition leaders have criticised the government’s handling of the crisis and demanded Wangchuk’s release, with some describing him as a patriot and highlighting his non-violent activism.
The Supreme Court will resume hearing the matter on October 14, when Dr. Angmo’s plea, including her request to be provided the grounds of preventive detention, is expected to be argued in detail.
(With inputs from The Hindu)