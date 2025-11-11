SC to Hear Plea on HIV Drug Quality and Supply on December 3

"How long can we keep the matter pending if the states are not filing it?" the bench questioned when he mentioned that 16 states had not yet submitted their affidavits. The Center's and other states' solicitors stated that their affidavits had already been submitted.



The court requested that the states submit their answers regarding the quality of ARV-therapy medications within a month in February.



The petitioners' attorney then said that just four states had provided their answers to the affidavit, which had brought up a number of issues, such as the procurement procedure and the quality of medications.