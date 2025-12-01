Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Security From Bishnoi Gang

The Supreme Court of India rejected a plea by a Uttar Pradesh resident seeking police protection against threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The court stated it would not grant security simply through a writ petition, leaving the matter to state authorities.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court on Bishnoi gang
The plea argued that the police had failed to provide sufficient security, prompting the urgent petition before the Supreme Court. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court refused to hear a plea seeking security from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, stating such requests are not suitable for writ petitions.

  • The petitioner had claimed credible threats and asked for police protection, but the court said security decisions are a matter for state or police authorities.

  • The decision raises concerns about protection mechanisms available to individuals threatened by organised-crime groups when state response is perceived as inadequate.

The Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition filed by a resident of Uttar Pradesh who had sought round-the-clock police protection, claiming threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The petitioner had approached the apex court directly, seeking directions for security measures. The court, however, refused to entertain the plea.

The petitioner contended that he faced credible threats from members of the gang and requested personal protection, citing inadequate response from the state authorities. The plea argued that the police had failed to provide sufficient security, prompting the urgent petition before the Supreme Court.

A bench of the Supreme Court said that it would not entertain such a plea under its extraordinary writ jurisdiction. The court indicated that matters involving police protection and security are better handled by the appropriate state or police authorities rather than through direct petition under constitutional writs.

The decision comes amid repeated warnings and threats by the gang — known for violent crime and alleged involvement in several high-profile cases. Previous courts, including the Allahabad High Court, have directed state authorities to decide on security requests in similar cases, underlining that threat perception and protective measures require state-level assessment.

Related Content
Related Content

With this verdict, individuals claiming threats from gangs like Lawrence Bishnoi’s may need to rely on local police or state directives rather than seek direct court-ordered security.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  2. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Jammu And Kashmir Swing Bowler Making Waves In Domestic Cricket

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Embraces Pink-Ball Test As Debate With Joe Root Grows - Says, ‘Different Ball, Same Game’

  4. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  5. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  2. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  4. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  5. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution