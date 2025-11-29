Nationwide Letter Campaign Urges Supreme Court To Strengthen Animal Rights

The messages focus on concerns related to animal protection, justice, and the need for compassionate policies.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nationwide Letter Campaign Urges Supreme Court To Strengthen Animal Rights
Supreme Court of India Photo: Shutterstock; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A large-scale citizen letter-petition drive calling on the Supreme Court to bolster animal rights and promote humane coexistence took place on Saturday.

  • The effort is spearheaded by animal welfare advocate Ambika Shukla, who encouraged people to visit their nearest post office on November 29 and mail handwritten letters to the Supreme Court.

  • The campaign comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s November 7 order instructing all states and Union territories to remove stray dogs from institutional premises and transfer them to designated shelters.

A large-scale citizen letter-petition drive calling on the Supreme Court to bolster animal rights and promote humane coexistence took place on Saturday, drawing strong participation across the country. Delhi alone accounted for nearly 10,000 letters, according to organisers.

The effort is spearheaded by animal welfare advocate Ambika Shukla, who encouraged people to visit their nearest post office on November 29 and mail handwritten letters to the Supreme Court. The messages focus on concerns related to animal protection, justice, and the need for compassionate policies.

To make the process easier, campaign volunteers circulated sample letter templates in both English and Hindi. According to Kunal, an animal rights activist involved in the initiative, the response was far greater than expected.

"This movement shows how deeply people care about animal welfare. A handwritten letter carries sincerity, and by now more than 10,000 letters have already been submitted," Kunal said.

Another activist, Mukesh Chauhan, emphasised that the campaign is meant to draw attention to the importance of sustainable and humane coexistence with animals.

"When someone takes the time to write a letter, they think seriously about the responsibilities we share towards animals. That reflection makes this campaign powerful," he said.

Organisers described the drive as a collective appeal urging the Court to ensure stronger safeguards for animals and to adopt compassionate, long-term solutions.

The campaign comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s November 7 order instructing all states and Union territories to remove stray dogs from institutional premises and transfer them to designated shelters. The direction also requires that the animals undergo sterilisation and vaccination as laid out in the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
