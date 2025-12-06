SC's Remarks on Rohingyas Undermine Justice: Letter By Former Judges to CJI

Former judges have written an open letter to the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, saying that the SC calling Rohingya refugees “intruders” sets a dangerous precedent in law.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image of Rohingya refugees
Representational Image of Rohingya refugees File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • An open letter raises concern about the Supreme Court calling refugees "intruders."

  • Article 21 of the Constitution protects life and personal liberty.

  • The letter also invokes the 1951 Refugee Convention as one of the foundations of international refugee law.

A group of former judges, senior lawyers, and civil society members wrote an open letter to the Chief Justice of India. They expressed "deep concern" about comments made by a Supreme Court bench during a hearing on the alleged disappearance of Rohingya refugees on December 2, 2025.

The letter is dated December 5, 2025, and was released by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR). It says the court’s comments were “contrary to core constitutional values” and claims they “dehumanised Rohingya refugees.”

Former Law Commission chief Justice A.P. Shah, Justice K. Chandru, and Justice Anjana Prakash, along with senior advocates Dr Rajeev Dhavan, Colin Gonsalves, and Kamini Jaiswal, have signed the open letter.

The letter is referencing a hearing on a petition filed before the top court by academic and human rights activist Rita Manchanda about the alleged disappearance of Rohingya people in India.

The signatories have objected to the bench’s comments, which questioned whether the Rohingya were legal refugees, compared them to “intruders” who “dig tunnels” to enter the country, and asked if they should get food, shelter, and education.

Related Content
Related Content
Life as a Refugee: Rohingya women and children seeking shelter after a raid in the Jammu camps - Photo: Umar Farooq
False Promises, Lost Lives: Rohingya Women's Journey As A Refugee

BY Mubashir Naik

The Rohingya people are “the most persecuted minority in the world” by the United Nations, are escaping violence, ethnic cleansing, and genocide in Myanmar, the letter says.

The signatories have pointed out that the International Court of Justice has recognised Rohingyas' persecution and that they are stateless because Myanmar denies them citizenship.

The signatories refer to Article 21 of the Constitution, saying everyone living in India, no matter their nationality, has the right to life and personal liberty. They also mention the Supreme Court’s decision in the 1996 case, NHRC vs State of Arunachal Pradesh, which said the State is obligated to protect the life and liberty of every person, regardless of whether they are citizens or not.

The letter also points out that India’s 2011 Standard Operating Procedure for Foreign Nationals Claiming to be Refugees was updated in 2019. It grants refugee status to those who fear persecution because of their race, religion, or nationality. The letter points out that India has a history of welcoming refugees from Tibet, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, and says protecting refugees does not conflict with national security.

The signatories warn that judicial authority depends on “constitutional morality, compassion and human dignity.” They say the court’s remarks could weaken public trust and create fear of bias against the Rohingya community. They have asked the Chief Justice to publicly affirm the judiciary’s commitment to protecting vulnerable groups and ensure that court discussions reflect constitutional values.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps