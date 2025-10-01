Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Ladakh statehood demand
Leh Apex Body Refuses Talks with Centre | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta appealed to Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to return to talks with the Centre, stressing dialogue as the only path to resolution.

  • He confirmed a magisterial probe into the September 24 violence that killed four people and led to over 50 arrests, including activist Sonam Wangchuk under NSA.

  • While curfew restrictions in Leh have been gradually eased, mobile internet remains suspended; Gupta also criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to “vitiate the atmosphere.”

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta urged Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to reconsider their decision to stay away from talks with the Centre, claiming that any issue can eb settled by sitting across the table.

PTI reported that he attacked Rahul Gandhi for his comments regarding the Ladakh situation, claiming that the Congress leader was attempting to "vitiate the atmosphere" in the nation.

The LG stated that a magisterial investigation has already been declared "and it will start very soon" in response to the agitating organisations' demands for a judicial investigation into the violence of September 24 and the release of inmates, including activist Sonam Wangchuk.

A semblance of normalcy was visible in curfew-bound Leh town starting Tuesday morning as authorities loosened week-long limitations for seven hours and also ordered the reopening of stores and business institutions.

On Wednesday, the leisure time was extended by an additional hour, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.  However, strict prohibitory orders that forbid gatherings of five or more persons are still in place throughout parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil, and mobile internet connections are also suspended.

Both LAB and KDA, who are spearheading the push for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh, announced that the October 6 meeting between the Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives from Ladakh would be suspended until a favourable environment is established.

Rahul Gandhi - PTI; Representational Image
Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi for 'Betraying' Ladakh, Calls for Judicial Probe Into Deadly Police Firing

BY Outlook News Desk

They demanded a judicial probe into the violence and the release of over 50 detainees, including Wangchuk who was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly instigating the violence.

The two outfits have alleged that "highhandedness" by authorities and security forces led to the violence during a shutdown called by a constituent of the LAB.

“The administration has not made the situation worse, nor did we want it to be like this. What led to the violence is a matter of investigation," the Lt Governor told PTI.

"The central government had invited them (LAB and KDA) for talks and they should have gone for prior consultations… Any issue can be settled only by sitting across the table. Only through talks, things become possible,” he said.

He said he had appealed to the people of Ladakh to come forward for talks.

“The administration wants everyone, including youths and religious bodies, to come forward so that we can sit with them and solve all the issues that are on their mind,” he said.

Terming the incidents of violence on September 24 as “tragic and unfortunate”, Gupta said they should not have happened in the first place.

“The administration imposed some restrictions under section 163 of BNSS to improve the situation and ordered the closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

"The restrictions were initially relaxed for four hours on Tuesday and later extended by three more hours. The restrictions were eased from this morning to evening so that the daily routine of the people is not hindered,” he said.

According to PTI, he said the situation has improved to a large extent and the administration is working to ensure that people do not face any difficulty.

“Our effort is that life should return to normal as before. I think things will be normal in the next couple of days,” he said.

He said the arrests were made in connection with the tragic incident. “Why four people lost their lives is a matter of concern. We have to see that such incidents should not happen again, and, therefore, the culprits have to be investigated for instigating the people.” On the criticism over the NSA being slapped on Wangchuk, the LG said, “This is a matter of central government. The charges that the MHA has put forward are contained in the shape of a case.

BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence - PTI
Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

BY Ishfaq Naseem

"They (MHA) will talk about it, as I am looking at local issues. The NSA is a matter of the central government.” On Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government on the handling of the Ladakh situation, he said, “The country knows what Rahul Gandhi is saying. He is trying to instigate the people and vitiate the atmosphere in the country." “His hand is behind farmers' agitation and similar other protests. He should concentrate more on his own rather than making any attempt to disturb the atmosphere in Ladakh,” he said.

PTI reported that the Lt Governor said the mobile internet service is down because of the prevailing situation, and the facility will be restored once the situation is normal.

Published At:
