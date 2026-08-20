Why Kharge ‘Purification’ Row Has Become A Caste And Political Fight

Mallikarjun Kharge told the CWC he was “hurt” by the muted response from some Congress leaders to the Haldwani “purification” row.
The controversy began after a havan was held at Ram Lila Ground two days after Kharge addressed a rally there.
Kharge said the ritual humiliated him as a Dalit and raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha.
The controversy over a “purification” ritual held at a rally venue used by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has now travelled from Uttarakhand to Parliament and into the Congress Working Committee (CWC), turning what began as a local event into a wider political battle over caste, dignity and untouchability.
At the CWC meeting on Wednesday, Kharge told party colleagues that he was “hurt” due to lack of action from the senior Congress leaders in the Haldwani incident, The Indian Express reported.
Without naming anyone, Kharge reportedly expressed disappointment that several members, particularly the “good-looking people” who frequently appear in the media, had not spoken forcefully against the ritual. AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal responded that the Congress had condemned the incident, though Kharge was reportedly unconvinced.
The episode has become politically potent because Kharge, a Dalit and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has interpreted the ritual through the history of caste-based notions of purity and untouchability. The BJP has rejected allegations that it was involved.
What Happened At Haldwani Rally Venue?
Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Haldwani's Ram Lila Ground on August 8 as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election.
Two days later, on August 10, members of Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas Sangathan conducted a havan at the venue as part of what they described as a “shuddhikaran”, or purification, ceremony, according to The Times of India.
Videos of the ceremony subsequently circulated online, triggering allegations from the Congress that the ritual had been performed because a Dalit leader had occupied the stage.
Those involved in the ceremony have offered a different explanation. Girish Chandra Pandey, identified as a member of the organisation, said the Ram Lila Ground had religious and cultural significance and should not have been used for political programmes. He also claimed some slogans during the Congress event “sounded like Islamic slogans”, The Times of India reported.
Kharge Call It An Insult To Dalits
For Kharge, the political question is not simply that a ritual followed a Congress rally but what the language of “purification” signifies when applied to a space immediately after a Dalit leader has used it.
Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha on August 13, Kharge said he had never sought protection or sympathy because of his Dalit identity but felt personally humiliated by the incident.
“There were lakhs of people present at the time. I did not name any community or religion. I only spoke about the problems faced by the people there. But after my speech, BJP workers performed a havan,” he said, according to reports.
“Is this the way in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution? I am the LoP... I never wanted to politicise these issues,” he added.
Kharge demanded legal action against those responsible, saying: “I am saying register a case, arrest them... This is what we demand.” He argued that the incident made him experience the “pain of untouchability”.
Who Carried Out The “Shuddhikaran” Ritual?
Reports have allegedly identified Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas Sangathan as the group that organised the ceremony.
Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal alleged that the organisation was associated with the BJP. The BJP has categorically denied any connection with the group. No evidence establishing that the ceremony was officially organised or directed by the BJP has so far been publicly established.
'BJP Does Not Subscribe To Such Activities'
BJP president and Union minister JP Nadda distanced the party from the ceremony when Kharge raised the issue in Parliament.
“Please don't say repeatedly that we (BJP) did. The BJP does not subscribe to such activities,” Nadda said.
He also described the episode as regrettable and promised that it would be examined. “It is a matter of great regret for all of us that your sentiments were hurt,” he told Kharge.
Uttarakhand BJP spokesperson and minister Khajan Das, however, told PTI that slogans raised at the Congress rally may have offended members of the Sanatan community because of the religious significance attached to the ground.
The BJP's position, therefore, has been to reject responsibility for the ritual while acknowledging that the incident should be looked into.
Why Has The Issue Reached Parliament?
Kharge is both Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, giving the controversy a national institutional dimension.
When he raised it on the final day of the Monsoon Session, Congress MPs protested in the House. Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said there could be no justification for untouchability.
“It should be condemned. Those who have done it should be caught. There is no two opinions on this,” he said.
The row consequently moved beyond a Congress-BJP dispute in Uttarakhand into a debate about constitutional equality, caste discrimination and the treatment of the country's principal Opposition leader.
Why Is Caste Becoming A Sharper Political Faultline?
The Congress and several Opposition parties have increasingly framed their politics around representation, social justice and protection of constitutional safeguards for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs. The BJP, meanwhile, has built its own substantial support among sections of these communities and rejects the Opposition's accusation that its politics undermines them.
The coming caste enumeration has raised the stakes further. The Centre has confirmed that Census 2027 will enumerate caste for all individuals — the first such exercise in a post-Independence national Census.
Congress is already challenging aspects of how that enumeration will be conducted.
For the Congress, “purifying” a venue after Kharge's presence invokes a history in which Dalits were treated as “impure” and excluded from social and religious spaces. For the BJP, framing the incident as a party-directed caste insult amounts to attributing to it an act it says it neither organised nor supports.