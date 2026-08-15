BJP Accuses Congress' Sonia Gandhi Of Disrespecting National Song At I-Day Event

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge skipped the Red Fort Independence Day ceremony, with Congress sources citing seating and protocol concerns.
Kharge hoisted the flag at AICC headquarters; Rahul Gandhi attended the party's own Independence Day event with senior leaders.
The absence follows a fresh BJP-Congress row over a Vande Mataram video at Congress HQ, and an earlier dispute over Gandhi's Red Fort seating.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, appeared "not attentive" during the rendition of the national song Vande Mataram, and accused the party of disrespecting it. The Congress has denied any interruption or disrespect to the song, calling the allegations baseless, while Trivedi has demanded an apology and clarification from the party.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort on Saturday for the second consecutive year, with media reports citing seating arrangements and ceremonial protocol as the reason for their absence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where he hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation.
What Happened At Congress' Independence Day Event?
Rahul Gandhi joined other senior party officials, including Sonia Gandhi, to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony at the AICC office. The opposition party organised its own event to mark the occasion. Kharge delivered a political message while addressing party workers at the venue.
In-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya alleged that after the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end. They were told to let it continue.
Why Did Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Skip Red Fort Event?
According to reports, the senior opposition leaders stayed away from the main government ceremony in the capital. Top Congress party sources cited concerns over improper protocols, stating that the assigned seating arrangements did not align with their constitutional positions.
Media reports added that Kharge, who was assigned a seat in the second or third row, found attending the event logistically inconvenient and chose instead to hoist the national flag at the Congress headquarters.
Kharge instead hoisted the national flag at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Indira Bhawan.
Congress Leaders' Absence Comes Amid BJP-Congress Tensions
PM Modi delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort while the opposition leaders held their parallel event. The absence of top Congress figures follows previous political controversies.
A major political row erupted in 2024 when Rahul Gandhi was assigned a seat in the fifth row at the Red Fort. The Congress party termed the seating arrangement a deliberate insult to the Leader of Opposition position.
Kharge previously skipped the Red Fort event in 2023. He cited a tight morning schedule that required him to hoist flags at his residence and the AICC office. He also reported eye-related medical issues at the time to explain his absence.