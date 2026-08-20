India Vs Pakistan, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Overcome Defence Woes To Edge Past Rivals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 20 August 2026 11:05 am

India secured their passage to the second round of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup with a commanding 5-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane Pool D encounter. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and forward Abhishek spearheaded the attack with two goals apiece, while vice-captain Hardik Singh sealed the result with a clinical penalty stroke. Despite a spirited response from Pakistan—highlighted by a brace from Hannan Shahid and a penalty-corner conversion by Sufyan Khan—the Indian squad maintained composure under immense pressure to defend their lead. Holding firm through a tense final quarter under the watchful eyes of a roaring, packed stadium, India successfully extended their long unbeaten run against their neighbors and wrapped up a crucial win that firmly establishes them as title contenders.