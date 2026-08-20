India Vs Pakistan, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Overcome Defence Woes To Edge Past Rivals

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India secured their passage to the second round of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup with a commanding 5-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane Pool D encounter. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and forward Abhishek spearheaded the attack with two goals apiece, while vice-captain Hardik Singh sealed the result with a clinical penalty stroke. Despite a spirited response from Pakistan—highlighted by a brace from Hannan Shahid and a penalty-corner conversion by Sufyan Khan—the Indian squad maintained composure under immense pressure to defend their lead. Holding firm through a tense final quarter under the watchful eyes of a roaring, packed stadium, India successfully extended their long unbeaten run against their neighbors and wrapped up a crucial win that firmly establishes them as title contenders.

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IND beat PAK 5-3
India's Mandeep Singh, left, and Pakistan's Muhammad Hammadudin shake hands after the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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FIH Mens Hockey World Cup Manpreet Singh
India's Manpreet Singh celebrates with fans after the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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India Pakistan Hockey Match
Pakistan's Hannan Shahid scores during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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Pakistan India Hockey Match
India's players defend goal during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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India Vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup
India's Hardik Singh and Dilpreet Singh celebrate after scoring during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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Pakistan Vs India Hockey World Cup
India's Mandeep Singh, left, and Pakistan's Ghazanfar Ali fight for the ball during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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India Vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026
Pakistan's Arshad Liaqat, left, and India's Mandeep Singh fight for the ball during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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FIH Mens Hockey World Cup IND VS PAK
India's Dilpreet Singh in action during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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Pakistan Vs India Hockey World Cup 2026
India's Sukjeet Singh in action in front of Pakistan's Muhammad Ammad during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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Hockey World Cup India Vs Pakistan
Pakistan's players celebrate after scoring during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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Hockey World Cup Pakistan Vs India
India's Abhishek , left, and Mandeep Singh celebrate after scoring during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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Hockey World Cup 2026 India Vs Pakistan
India's Abhishek celebrates after scoring during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan
Indian fans during the Pool D match between India and Pakistan at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadion, in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Photo: PTI
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Hockey World Cup 2026 Pakistan Vs India
Pakistan's players celebrate after scoring during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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IND VS PAK Hockey World Cup
India's Rajinder Singh in action in front of Pakistan's Waheed Rana during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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PAK VS IND Hockey World Cup
India's players celebrate after scoring during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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IND VS PAK Hockey World Cup 2026
India's Lakra Shiland in action in front of Pakistan's Muhammad Abdullah, left. and Umar Mustafa during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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PAK VS IND Hockey World Cup 2026
Pakistan's Ammad Butt in action between India's Abhishek, left, and India's Dilpreet Singh during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
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Hockey World Cup IND VS PAK
Pakistan's Hannan Shahid, left, and India's Hardik Singh fight for the ball during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

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