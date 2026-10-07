Shreyas Iyer’s Stunning Century, Naman Dhir’s Three-For Seal India Win

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India made a statement in the opening T20I against West Indies, cruising to an eight-wicket win in Lucknow to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. After opting to bowl, the hosts restricted West Indies to 171, with Shai Hope scoring 52 off 37 and Sherfane Rutherford smashing 56 off 34. Debutant Naman Dhir impressed with three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also made key contributions with the ball. In reply, India lost Abhishek Sharma for 21 and Sanju Samson cheaply, but captain Shreyas Iyer produced a breathtaking unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes. Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who remained unbeaten on 37, added 137 runs as India reached 172/2 in just 14.4 overs.

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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights
India's captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century with Ishan Kishan during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights Indias captain Shreyas Iyer
India's captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights Indias Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights Indias captain Shreyas Iye
India's captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights West Indies Roston Chase
West Indies' Roston Chase, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights West Indies Akeal Hosien
West Indies' Akeal Hosien bowls during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope with teammates during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights
India's players wait for the decision of the third umpire for the wicket of the West Indies' Matthew Forde during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights Indias Naman Dhir
India's Naman Dhir celebrates with Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shamar Springer during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights Indias Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, celebrates with Ishan Kishan, centre, and Abhishek Sharma after taking the wicket of West Indies' Matthew Forde during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford
West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights West Indies’ captain Shai Hope
West Indies’ captain Shai Hope celebrates his half century during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights Indias Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson attempts a runout of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights
West Indies captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights West Indies captain Shai Hope
West Indies captain Shai Hope, right, and Kamil Pooran interact between the wickets during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights
India’s captain Shreyas Iyer, left, and West Indies captain Shai Hope at toss before the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

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