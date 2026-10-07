Shreyas Iyer’s Stunning Century, Naman Dhir’s Three-For Seal India Win
India made a statement in the opening T20I against West Indies, cruising to an eight-wicket win in Lucknow to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. After opting to bowl, the hosts restricted West Indies to 171, with Shai Hope scoring 52 off 37 and Sherfane Rutherford smashing 56 off 34. Debutant Naman Dhir impressed with three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also made key contributions with the ball. In reply, India lost Abhishek Sharma for 21 and Sanju Samson cheaply, but captain Shreyas Iyer produced a breathtaking unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes. Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who remained unbeaten on 37, added 137 runs as India reached 172/2 in just 14.4 overs.
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