Uruguay Run Riot 6-1 As India Suffer Heavy Defeat

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 7 October 2026 2:22 pm

India endured another heavy defeat in Kolkata as Uruguay thrashed the Blue Tigers 6-1 in their international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Anirudh Thapa restored parity in the 22nd minute, pouncing on a rebound after Ryan Williams’ effort was saved. The game was then interrupted by lightning, with play halted for around 30 minutes. Uruguay returned with renewed intensity and quickly regained the lead through Maximiliano Araujo, who struck twice overall. Rodrigo Zalazar, Juan Manuel Sanabria and Rodrigo Aguirre also found the net as the two-time world champions ran riot after the restart. Thapa’s goal provided India with a brief moment of joy, but Uruguay’s quality eventually proved overwhelming. The result extended India’s difficult run following their 4-0 loss to Brazil.