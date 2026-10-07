Uruguay Run Riot 6-1 As India Suffer Heavy Defeat

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

India endured another heavy defeat in Kolkata as Uruguay thrashed the Blue Tigers 6-1 in their international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Anirudh Thapa restored parity in the 22nd minute, pouncing on a rebound after Ryan Williams’ effort was saved. The game was then interrupted by lightning, with play halted for around 30 minutes. Uruguay returned with renewed intensity and quickly regained the lead through Maximiliano Araujo, who struck twice overall. Rodrigo Zalazar, Juan Manuel Sanabria and Rodrigo Aguirre also found the net as the two-time world champions ran riot after the restart. Thapa’s goal provided India with a brief moment of joy, but Uruguay’s quality eventually proved overwhelming. The result extended India’s difficult run following their 4-0 loss to Brazil.

image Prefer on Google
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights
Uruguay's players shakes hands after winning an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
1/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Indias Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
2/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Uruguays Maximiliano Araujo
Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo, 20, scores a goal as India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu looks on during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
3/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly 2026 highlights
India's players, orange and Uruguay's players vie for the ball during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
4/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Maximiliano Araujo
Uruguay's Maximiliano Araújo, 20, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
5/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Uruguays Juan Manuel
Uruguay's Juan Manuel, 25, scores a goal as India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu looks on during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
6/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Uruguays Rodrigo Zalazar
Uruguay's Rodrigo Zalazar, 17, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
7/13
India vs Uruguay football friendly
India's players, orange and Uruguay's players vie for the ball during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
8/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Uruguays Darwin Nunez
Uruguay's Darwin Nunez, 9, celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
9/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Anirudh Thapa
India's Anirudh Thapa, left, celebrates with Ryan Williams after scoring a goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
10/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Indias Anirudh Thapa
India's Anirudh Thapa, left, celebrates with Ryan Williams after scoring a goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
11/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Indias Apuia
India's Apuia, orange and Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo vie for the ball during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
12/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Indias players
India's players line up for national anthem before an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
13/13
India vs Uruguay international friendly highlights Uruguays players
Uruguay's players in a group photograph before an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories