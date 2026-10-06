Alex De Minaur Reaches China Open 2026 Final After Hubert Hurkacz Retires

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 6 October 2026 8:06 pm

Alex de Minaur secured his spot in the China Open final after Hubert Hurkacz was forced to retire with an apparent injury during Monday’s semifinal. Hurkacz, who could barely run for balls in the second set, stopped playing when De Minaur took a 6-4, 3-2 lead. Hurkacz's injury was unclear at first. In the ATP Finals qualifying rankings, De Minaur is ranked ninth. Alex De Minaur will face Novak Djokovic in the final. Djokovic reached the final after Daniil Medvedev was disqualified for hitting a ball into the stands, where it struck a spectator.