Alex De Minaur Reaches China Open 2026 Final After Hubert Hurkacz Retires

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Alex de Minaur secured his spot in the China Open final after Hubert Hurkacz was forced to retire with an apparent injury during Monday’s semifinal. Hurkacz, who could barely run for balls in the second set, stopped playing when De Minaur took a 6-4, 3-2 lead. Hurkacz's injury was unclear at first. In the ATP Finals qualifying rankings, De Minaur is ranked ninth. Alex De Minaur will face Novak Djokovic in the final. Djokovic reached the final after Daniil Medvedev was disqualified for hitting a ball into the stands, where it struck a spectator.

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Alex De Minaur China Open tennis tournament
Alex De Minaur, of Australia, celebrates winning a point against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open tennis tournament Alex De Minaur
Alex De Minaur, of Australia, takes a selfie with fans as he celebrates after winning the men's single semi-final match against Hurkacz of Poland, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
2/8
China Open: Alex De Minaur vs Hubert Hurkacz
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, right, shakes hands with Alex De Minaur, of Australia, after he retired from the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
3/8
Alex De Minaur China Open Tennis
Alex De Minaur, of Australia, hits the ball into the crowd after winning the men's single semi-final match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
4/8
China Open: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alex De Minaur
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, waves as he leaves the court after he retired from the men's singles semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
5/8
Alex De Minaur China Open Tennis Tournament 2026
Alex De Minaur, of Australia, returns a ball to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
6/8
Hubert Hurkacz China Open Tennis Tournament 2026
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, returns a ball to Alex De Minaur, of Australia, during the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
7/8
China Open Tennis Hubert Hurkacz
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, serve to Alex De Minaur, of Australia, during the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
8/8
China Open: Alex De Minaur vs Hubert Hurkacz
Alex De Minaur, of Australia, prepares serve to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

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