Lionel Messi’s Argentina Career In Numbers: Goals, Assists, Trophies And Awards After El Ultimo Tango

Lionel Messi ends his Argentina career with a record-breaking international legacy
The 39-year-old won the World Cup, two Copa Americas, Finalissima and Olympic gold with Argentina
Messi finishes with 208 appearances, 126 goals and 70 assists for the Albiceleste
Lionel Messi's Argentina career has come to an end, leaving behind a record book packed with goals, assists, trophies and individual honours.
After his final appearance in the 3-0 win over Benin at the Estadio Monumental, the 39-year-old finishes with 208 caps, 126 goals and 70 assists for the Albiceleste.
Messi bows out as Argentina's most-capped player and leading scorer, with his 126 international goals second only to Cristiano Ronaldo's 146 in men's football. His 70 assists further underline his influence, with the forward adding two more in his final game.
Messi’s International Career In Numbers
Messi's journey with Argentina began on August 17, 2005, against Hungary. It was hardly the dream start, with the teenager sent off just 90 seconds after entering the game. More than two decades later, he leaves as one of the most decorated players in the country's history.
His first international goal came against Croatia in a friendly. Messi then recorded his maiden international hat-trick against Switzerland in 2012 and eventually reached 11 hat-tricks for Argentina, moving ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in that category.
The forward appeared at six World Cups, matching Ronaldo's record for the most appearances at the tournament. Across those editions, Messi scored 21 goals, leaving him second on the all-time World Cup scoring list behind Kylian Mbappe.
At the 2026 World Cup, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists as Argentina finished runners-up. He won the Golden Ball at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups and took home the Silver Ball in 2026.
Messi’s Trophies With Argentina
The defining achievement of Messi's international career came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina defeated France in the final to claim the trophy. It was his first World Cup title after finishing runner-up in 2014.
He also led Argentina to Copa America glory in 2021 and 2024. Earlier in his career, Argentina had finished runners-up in the 2015 and 2016 editions.
Messi's other major international honours include Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and victory in the 2022 Finalissima.
Messi’s Individual Awards
Messi collected the World Cup Golden Ball in both 2014 and 2022. He was also awarded the Silver Ball at the 2026 World Cup after Argentina's runners-up finish.
At the Copa America, Messi won the Golden Ball in 2015 and 2021. He also finished as the tournament's Golden Boot winner in 2021.
After 21 years in the Argentina shirt, Messi's international record is now complete: 208 appearances, 126 goals and 70 assists, alongside a World Cup, two Copa America titles, the Finalissima and Olympic gold.