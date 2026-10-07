'Yesterday Was My Last Match': Lionel Messi Bids Emotional Farewell On Insta; Cristiano Ronaldo Offers Hug In Comments

Lionel Messi ended his legendary 21-year international career with Argentina in a 3-0 friendly win against Benin
He marked his final match with an assist and a goal, finishing with a record 126 international goals in 208 appearances
In his emotional farewell speeches and post, he expressed deep gratitude to his fans, family, teammates, and late icon Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi ended 21 years of international football on Tuesday night, playing his 208th and final match for Argentina. The 39-year-old had announced on 31 August that his time with the national team was coming to an end, and the farewell was staged as a national occasion.
Before the match, he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires. A sold-out Estadio Monumental, with around 85,000 fans, then saw off the man who led the country to the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America titles and the Finalissima. He leaves with 126 international goals, a tally that only Cristiano Ronaldo, with 146 for Portugal, has bettered.
Argentina beat Benin 3-0 in the friendly, and Messi was involved in every goal. Ten minutes after kick-off, the referee paused play to honour the captain, and Messi raised a hand to the stands.
Benin threatened to spoil the script in the first half, but Argentina's quality told after the break. In the 48th minute, Nicolas Otamendi headed home from a Messi corner. In the 61st, Messi set up Nico Paz, who finished with an exquisite left-footed strike. In the 71st, Messi sent a penalty into the roof of the net for goal number 126, and the crowd erupted into chants of his name. He then took a solitary lap of the pitch to acknowledge the supporters.
After the final whistle, Messi addressed the crowd and his teammates. He told supporters, "I'm going to miss you all," and promised to remain close to the team, now as a fan backing the group and the players who come next. He thanked his teammates for the titles they won together and left them with a message. He urged them to build a strong and united group, warning that some people want the national team to fail and should not be given that satisfaction.
Hours later, Messi followed up with a farewell post on Instagram, written in Spanish. "Yesterday was my last match and I already miss wearing the sky blue and white," he wrote. "I know I'm making the right decision." He called the journey "incredible, full of joys and also some sorrows," but said every step "was worth it." He admitted that words fell short: "I have so much left to say. It's impossible to express everything I feel in a few words or a post."
Messi credited his family first, saying the journey "would have been impossible" without those who "were always by my side and backed me, especially in the difficult moments." He thanked his friends, teammates, coaches and their staff, and remembered Diego Maradona, "who put our country where it deserved to be" and who, in Messi's words, helped the team "from heaven, at every step we took."
He thanked his clubs for respecting his feelings and letting him dedicate himself to his country when it was time to wear the national shirt, and he thanked God, "without whose guidance and will we wouldn't even be dreaming of having come this far." He closed simply: "I'm grateful. I love you all very much, I'll miss you, and I'll always thank you for being by our side, by my side."
Reaction poured in from across the football world, and Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the names commenting under the post.
“Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will live on forever. You have all my respect for everything you’ve achieved with Argentina. A hug.”
This heartfelt moment between the two legends of the game made fans cherish their rivalry more, now that one of them has bid farewell to the International game.