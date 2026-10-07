India Vs New Zealand: 3 Big Names Missing From IND’s T20I Squad, Rinku Singh Among Them

Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya are among the notable omissions from India’s New Zealand T20I squad
Rinku had a strong IPL 2026 but faces stiff competition for India’s middle-order and finishing slots
Krunal impressed in RCB’s title-winning campaign, while Washington has been prioritised for India’s red-ball plans
India have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with Shreyas Iyer continuing as captain and Tilak Varma retaining the vice-captaincy. The series begins on October 22 in Christchurch and will run until November 1, with Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton also hosting matches.
The selection has brought Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the T20I setup after almost four years, while Varun Chakaravarthy also returns. But alongside those changes, several established names have been left out. Among the most notable omissions are Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya, each of whom has a strong case based on either recent performances or their experience in India's T20 setup.
Three Players Who Missed Out
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh remains one of India's most recognised T20 finishers, but the KKR batter has once again found himself outside the squad. He enjoyed a productive IPL 2026, scoring 295 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 148.99, including two fifties. He also made an impact during India's T20I series against Zimbabwe, scoring 37 runs across two innings at a strike rate of 168.18.
His omission appears to be more about India's crowded batting options than a lack of form. The current squad contains Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shivam Dube alongside Iyer. Rinku's finishing ability remains a major strength, but he faces stiff competition for a middle-order role.
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar's absence is slightly different. The all-rounder was originally selected for the West Indies T20Is but was withdrawn so he could focus on red-ball cricket and prepare for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He is instead part of the India A squad for the New Zealand tour.
Sundar has remained an important multi-format player for India and has 65 T20I appearances, with 286 runs and 52 wickets, according to current career records. His ability to bowl economical off-spin and contribute with the bat has made him a valuable option, but the selectors have opted for Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the main T20I squad.
Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya's omission could arguably raise the most eyebrows considering his excellent IPL 2026 campaign. The RCB all-rounder scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 145.81 and claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.42, helping his team win the title.
His left-arm spin and lower-middle-order batting would have offered India another balance option. However, with Axar already occupying a similar role and the selectors opting for a younger combination around him, Dube and Nitish, Krunal has again been left waiting for another opportunity.