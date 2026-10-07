India Vs New Zealand: 3 Big Names Missing From IND’s T20I Squad, Rinku Singh Among Them

D
Deepak Joshi
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Read on to know which big names have missed India’s squad for the upcoming New Zealand T20I series despite strong performances and significant international experience

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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights
India's players wait for the decision of the third umpire for the wicket of the West Indies' Matthew Forde during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary of this article

  • Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya are among the notable omissions from India’s New Zealand T20I squad

  • Rinku had a strong IPL 2026 but faces stiff competition for India’s middle-order and finishing slots

  • Krunal impressed in RCB’s title-winning campaign, while Washington has been prioritised for India’s red-ball plans

India have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with Shreyas Iyer continuing as captain and Tilak Varma retaining the vice-captaincy. The series begins on October 22 in Christchurch and will run until November 1, with Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton also hosting matches.

The selection has brought Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the T20I setup after almost four years, while Varun Chakaravarthy also returns. But alongside those changes, several established names have been left out. Among the most notable omissions are Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya, each of whom has a strong case based on either recent performances or their experience in India's T20 setup.

Three Players Who Missed Out

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket
India's batsman Rinku Singh, right, avoids a high ball as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani watches on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
India's batsman Rinku Singh, right, avoids a high ball as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani watches on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

Rinku Singh remains one of India's most recognised T20 finishers, but the KKR batter has once again found himself outside the squad. He enjoyed a productive IPL 2026, scoring 295 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 148.99, including two fifties. He also made an impact during India's T20I series against Zimbabwe, scoring 37 runs across two innings at a strike rate of 168.18.

His omission appears to be more about India's crowded batting options than a lack of form. The current squad contains Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shivam Dube alongside Iyer. Rinku's finishing ability remains a major strength, but he faces stiff competition for a middle-order role.

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Washington Sundar

Washinton Sundar bowls in the third T20I against Zimbabwe AP Photo
Washinton Sundar bowls in the third T20I against Zimbabwe AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Washinton Sundar bowls in the third T20I against Zimbabwe AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Washington Sundar's absence is slightly different. The all-rounder was originally selected for the West Indies T20Is but was withdrawn so he could focus on red-ball cricket and prepare for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He is instead part of the India A squad for the New Zealand tour.

Sundar has remained an important multi-format player for India and has 65 T20I appearances, with 286 runs and 52 wickets, according to current career records. His ability to bowl economical off-spin and contribute with the bat has made him a valuable option, but the selectors have opted for Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the main T20I squad.

Krunal Pandya

IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Krunal Pandya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Krunal Pandya during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Krunal Pandya during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Krunal Pandya's omission could arguably raise the most eyebrows considering his excellent IPL 2026 campaign. The RCB all-rounder scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 145.81 and claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.42, helping his team win the title.

His left-arm spin and lower-middle-order batting would have offered India another balance option. However, with Axar already occupying a similar role and the selectors opting for a younger combination around him, Dube and Nitish, Krunal has again been left waiting for another opportunity.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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