Craig Fulton Outlines LA Olympics 2028 Rebuild Plan; Implementation Set To Start Post-Hockey India League

Abhishek then struck in the final minute to send India into the men’s final. Fulton said the match followed the plan only up to a point. “Everything did go according to plan. We had a really good first half, and then the third quarter was difficult. Pakistan is that team that if you give them any free opportunities, they take them and they are a great team, and they showed that. They came back nicely and put us under a lot of pressure from 3-0 to 3-all. We still had some good chances in that period, but we couldn’t finish, we couldn’t score. And found a way in the last minute to do so and to get the fourth goal, which helped us make the final,” he said.