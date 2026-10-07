Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-Best Ranking After Maiden T20I Century

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 7 October 2026 3:40 pm Published at: 7 October 2026 3:37 pm Updated on:

India captain Shreyas Iyer climbed 18 places to a career-best seventh in the ICC T20I batter rankings released on Wednesday after his unbeaten 102 off 43 balls against the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday. His knock powered India to an eight-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 7 October 2026 3:40 pm Published at: 7 October 2026 3:37 pm Updated on:

India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma