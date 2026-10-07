Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-Best Ranking After Maiden T20I Century

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India captain Shreyas Iyer climbed 18 places to a career-best seventh in the ICC T20I batter rankings released on Wednesday after his unbeaten 102 off 43 balls against the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday. His knock powered India to an eight-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

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Shreyas Iyer
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer rose 18 places to a career-best seventh in the latest ICC T20I batter rankings

  • Iyer scored an unbeaten 102 off 43 balls against the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday

  • His innings, with 10 fours and six sixes, helped India win by eight wickets and take a 1-0 lead

India captain Shreyas Iyer has achieved his career-best ranking after smashing a maiden ton against the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In the latest ICC T20I batter rankings, released on Wednesday, Iyer has jumped 18 spots to attain a career-best seventh position.

Iyer scored an unbeaten 102 off 43 balls, smashing 10 fours and six sixes, helping India beat the West Indies by eight wickets to lead 1–0 in the five-match series.

With Iyer's surge, India now have four batters in the top 10 rankings. Ishan Kishan leads the charge at the top, with Abhishek Sharma second and Tilak Varma 10th. No other team has as many batters in the top 10 rankings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rose eight places to 46th after scoring 53 runs in two matches in Japan, where India successfully defended their gold medal.

Axar Patel gained 16 places to seventh among bowlers after taking two wickets in three matches at the Asiad, where India beat Sri Lanka in the final.

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India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Shreyas Iyer celebrating after smashing his maiden T20I century during India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Lucknow - X/BCCI
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer during the India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Lucknow - X/BCCI
West Indies' Shai Hope, second right, greets India's K L Rahul after winning the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Gill Extends ODI Lead

Shubman Gill consolidated his position at the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings after his unbeaten 223 in the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati.

His second double-century in the format was the highest score in an ODI run chase. It helped him add 25 rating points and equal his career-best tally of 841 points. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, slipped from second to third.

Shreyas Iyer Record Innings

Shreyas Iyer produced a record-breaking knock on Tuesday, as he became only the third India captain to hit a century in men’s T20Is.

Iyer reached the landmark in 42 balls during the first T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The century was Iyer’s first in T20Is for India and moved him into an elite group of captains who have reached three figures in the format. Rohit Sharma remains the leading India captain in this list with three T20I centuries, while Suryakumar Yadav has one.

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