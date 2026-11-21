Jacob Oram defended Jacob Duffy after the New Zealand pacer conceded 180 runs in 29 overs against India in the first Test
Oram said one poor day should not overshadow Duffy’s two strong seasons of performances
Duffy won the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal and the players’ cap last season and also earned an IPL opportunity
Jacob Oram on Saturday backed Jacob Duffy after the New Zealand pacer leaked 180 runs in 29 overs and took one wicket against India in the first Test, arguing that one bad day does not wipe out two strong seasons.
The New Zealand bowling coach spoke after the third day's play as India's batting put his attack under pressure.
"We try not to get too high when things are good and we try not to get too low when things haven't gone your way," Oram said after the third day's play.
"Today, if you just look at the scoreboard, it's not his day. But he's had way too many good days in the last two seasons for one day to suddenly put him in the depths of despair.
"So, he'll be okay. At the same time, he knows he's got areas to work on and improve, but he's not the only one in that dressing room."
Duffy had won the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal and the players' cap last season. His performances also earned him an IPL opportunity.
Oram said the pacer never stopped working on his game, even during successful spells.
"I don't want to go into specifics, to be honest, just because the dude went for a few runs. Guys are always working on stuff. Even before this Test, he was working on stuff. Even last season, when he won the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal and the players' cap, he was working on things," he said.
"The guy is always working hard. When you see where he's got to with those awards, with the IPL opportunity he got and with some other stuff coming his way, that's how these guys stay where they are because he's always working on stuff."
Asked about the technical aspects that Duffy needed to improve, Oram mentioned his run-up, delivery stride and wrist position.
"His run-up, his delivery stride, his wrist position. But even if he's bowling well, we're still working on things," he said.
Oram also said discussions with the bowling group remained constructive despite India's dominant batting display.
He said the focus was on finding ways to dismiss quality batters while also restricting the flow of runs.
"I wouldn't call it tough at all. They're really good discussions. They're constructive. How are we going to try and get these good players out, but at the same time restrict run flow if they do get in?" he said.
The bowling coach also cautioned against judging performances purely by the figures. He cited Nathan Smith's effort as an example.
Smith finished with just one wicket despite bowling well, according to Oram.
"If we tried to bowl in a set area and we've actually done it more often than not and it still hasn't gone our way, then what can you do when guys play well at the other end? Or we don't take chances with catches or things like that don't go our way?" he said.
"Take someone like Nathan Smith, you've got just the one wicket today, but he bowled so well. If you just look at the scorecard, he got one for, but I thought he bowled outstandingly well."
New Zealand will need their bowlers to regroup quickly. Oram, however, does not expect the difficult day to affect them mentally.
"There'll be some stiff bodies, and that might lead to something tomorrow morning with possibly getting into their work straight away. But it won't be a mental thing at all," he said.