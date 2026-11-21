IND Vs NZ 1st Test: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Power India To 118-Run Lead On Day 3

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 21 November 2026 12:51 pm

India finished Day 3 at 486/4 with a 118-run lead over New Zealand. KL Rahul scored 136, Devdutt Padikkal made 80, while Shubman Gill fell just short of a century on 98. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 55 as India strengthened their position in the first Test

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 21 November 2026 12:51 pm

India's K.L. Rahul celebrates after his century during play on day three of the first cricket test against New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)