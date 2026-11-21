KL Rahul's 136 and Devdutt Padikkal's 80 helped India build a strong foundation with a 165-run second-wicket partnership
Shubman Gill missed his century by just two runs, scoring 98, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 55
India finished Day 3 at 486/4, taking a 118-run lead over New Zealand
India had a productive day with the bat in the first Test against New Zealand, finishing Day 3 at 486/4 with a lead of 118 runs at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.
KL Rahul scored a patient 136, while Shubman Gill came close to his century before getting bowled for 98. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 55 as India strengthened their position in the match.
Resuming at 159/1, Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal continued their partnership from the previous evening. The two added 165 runs for the second wicket, with Rahul playing his usual measured game and Padikkal showing good patience at the other end.
The left-hander scored 80 off 175 balls and looked comfortable at the crease before Kyle Jamieson found a way through his defence with a delivery that hit the top of off stump.
Rahul went on to complete his 13th Test century after lunch. He also became the fourth Indian batter, after Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin and Rahul Dravid, to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries.
His innings of 136 came off 290 deliveries and included nine fours and two sixes. However, his stay ended when he dragged a Nathan Smith delivery onto his stumps.
Gill took a more attacking approach after coming to the crease, keeping the New Zealand bowlers from settling into a rhythm. He played some confident cuts and pulls and brought up his half-century with a six off Jacob Duffy.
He continued to find the boundary against Glenn Phillips, including a six over long-off, as India moved past New Zealand's first-innings total of 368. However, Gill missed out on a century by just two runs when Duffy bowled him in the final session.
Pant then took charge alongside Gill and continued the scoring after Rahul's departure. He started cautiously but shifted gears as his innings progressed, hitting two successive sixes off Duffy before completing his 22nd Test half-century.
Pant was unbeaten on 55 off 62 balls at stumps, having added 100 runs for the fourth wicket with Gill.
New Zealand had a difficult day with the ball, particularly Jacob Duffy, who conceded 180 runs in 29 overs. India will now look to build on their 118-run lead when play resumes on Day 4, while the visitors will need early wickets to prevent the hosts from extending their advantage further.