India's Top Five Fire In Unison As Visitors Take Commanding First-Innings Lead Over New Zealand In Wellington

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 November 2026 12:54 pm

India finished Saturday's third day of the opening Test at 486 for 4 against New Zealand, turning a 118-run advantage into a commanding position. KL Rahul led the way with 136 off 290 balls for his 13th Test century, while skipper Shubman Gill made 98 off 146 balls and missed out by two runs. Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 55 off 62 balls at stumps, adding further momentum. India will look to extend their lead on the fourth morning and give themselves enough time to push for victory. The scoreboard had been built in stages. Yashasvi Jaiswal's 85 off 89 balls on the second evening gave India the first lift, Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal took over, and Gill and Pant carried the total past New Zealand's first-innings mark.