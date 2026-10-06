Record Innings! Shreyas Iyer Hits Maiden T20I Century, Registers Fastest Hundred For India vs West Indies

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a blistering 102*, smashing the fastest T20I century by an Indian against the West Indies to secure a comfortable eight-wicket win in Lucknow.

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Shreyas Iyer Dureing The Match Against West Indies On October 6, In Lucknow
Shreyas Iyer Dureing The Match Against West Indies On October 6, In Lucknow | Photo: X/BCCI

India captain Shreyas Iyer unleashed an attacking masterclass against the West Indies to score his maiden international T20I century on October 6 in Lucknow.

Iyer scored 102 off 43 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and 6 sixes while reaching the three-figure mark in just 42 balls. This marks the fastest T20I century by an Indian against the West Indies. Additionally, it was his first-ever century as India's captain.

Iyer's explosive knock powered India to an eight-wicket victory, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. Batting first, the West Indies were bundled out for 171 before India chased down the target in 14.4 overs.

Other Notable Records Shreyas Achieved

Fastest T20I 100s by captains from full-member teams
33 - Sikandar Raza (ZIM) vs GAM, Nairobi, 2024
35 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs SL, Indore, 2017
42 - Harry Brook (ENG) vs SL, Southampton, 2026
42 - Shreyas Iyer (IND) vs WI, Lucknow, 2026
46 - Faf du Plessis (SA) vs WI, Johannesburg, 2015

Hundreds for India in a T20I chase
117 - Suryakumar Yadav vs ENG, Trent Bridge, 2022
110* - KL Rahul vs WI, Lauderhill, 2016
102* - Shreyas Iyer vs WI, Lucknow, 2026
101* - KL Rahul vs ENG, Old Trafford, 2018
100* - Rohit Sharma vs ENG, Bristol, 2018

T20I hundreds for IND vs WI
111* - Rohit Sharma, Lucknow, 2018
110* - KL Rahul, Lauderhill, 2016
102* - Shreyas Iyer, Lucknow, 2026

Related Content
Shreyas Iyer celebrating after smashing his maiden T20I century during India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Lucknow - X/BCCI
A view of Ekana Cricket Stadium shrouded in dense fog. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer - Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
West Indies' John Campbell celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

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