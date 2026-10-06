Record Innings! Shreyas Iyer Hits Maiden T20I Century, Registers Fastest Hundred For India vs West Indies

India captain Shreyas Iyer unleashed an attacking masterclass against the West Indies to score his maiden international T20I century on October 6 in Lucknow.
Iyer scored 102 off 43 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and 6 sixes while reaching the three-figure mark in just 42 balls. This marks the fastest T20I century by an Indian against the West Indies. Additionally, it was his first-ever century as India's captain.
Iyer's explosive knock powered India to an eight-wicket victory, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. Batting first, the West Indies were bundled out for 171 before India chased down the target in 14.4 overs.
Other Notable Records Shreyas Achieved
Fastest T20I 100s by captains from full-member teams
33 - Sikandar Raza (ZIM) vs GAM, Nairobi, 2024
35 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs SL, Indore, 2017
42 - Harry Brook (ENG) vs SL, Southampton, 2026
42 - Shreyas Iyer (IND) vs WI, Lucknow, 2026
46 - Faf du Plessis (SA) vs WI, Johannesburg, 2015
Hundreds for India in a T20I chase
117 - Suryakumar Yadav vs ENG, Trent Bridge, 2022
110* - KL Rahul vs WI, Lauderhill, 2016
102* - Shreyas Iyer vs WI, Lucknow, 2026
101* - KL Rahul vs ENG, Old Trafford, 2018
100* - Rohit Sharma vs ENG, Bristol, 2018
T20I hundreds for IND vs WI
111* - Rohit Sharma, Lucknow, 2018
110* - KL Rahul, Lauderhill, 2016
102* - Shreyas Iyer, Lucknow, 2026