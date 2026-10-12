Shreyas Iyer's Pre-Batting Routine Backfires As West Indies Star Dismisses Indian Captain | Watch

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Shreyas Iyer's concentration drill goes viral after Roston Chase dismisses him for one run in the third T20I against West Indies, sparking hilarious reactions across social media

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Shreyas Iyer, India vs West Indies 3rd T20I
Composte image of Shreyas Iyer doing concentration practice before coming to bat and getting dismissed by Roston Chase on just 1 run Photo: Screengrab/Jiohotstar
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer's unusual pre-batting concentration drill goes viral after his brief stay against West Indies

  • Roston Chase dismisses Iyer for just one run in India's third T20I in Indore

  • Fans combine the practice and dismissal clips to create hilarious memes as India win by 14 runs

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has found himself at the centre of a hilarious social media moment after a video of his pre-batting concentration routine went viral following India's third T20I against West Indies in Indore.

The right-handed batter was seen sitting in the dugout and holding both thumbs in front of his face, shifting his gaze between them without moving his head. The unusual exercise appeared to be an attempt to sharpen his focus before walking out to bat. However, fans had a field day after combining the footage with his brief outing in the middle.

Shreyas Iyer's Focus Exercise Meets an Early Exit

Iyer's carefully timed concentration routine did not quite translate into runs at Holkar Stadium. Coming in after Ishan Kishan's dismissal, the Indian skipper managed just one run off two deliveries before Roston Chase trapped him leg-before-wicket in the ninth over.

Iyer attempted a mighty slog over mid-wicket, but Chase's delivery arrived more slowly than expected and turned enough to beat the shot. The dismissal left India at 117/3, bringing an unexpectedly quick end to the captain's stay.

The contrast between the elaborate preparation and the brief innings gave social media users plenty of material. Fans combined the two clips, turning the moment into a light-hearted cricket meme. After all, the eyes may have been tracking both thumbs perfectly, but Chase's delivery proved a rather different challenge.

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India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

India Still Post 223 Before Defending Total

Despite Iyer's early dismissal, India posted 223 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering 69 off 30 balls, while Ishan Kishan contributed 37 from 18 deliveries. Tilak Varma added 28, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel chipped in with useful runs.

West Indies fought back through Shimron Hetmyer's 43 and Kamil Pooran's 42, but Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets to help India secure a 14-run victory. The hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Iyer's concentration routine may not have produced a big individual score, but it certainly delivered an unintended highlight for the internet. Sometimes, the memes arrive faster than the runs.

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