‘Dear Ajit Bhai…’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell Note To Ajit Agarkar Goes Viral

Gautam Gambhir penned an emotional farewell message for Ajit Agarkar
Gambhir credited Agarkar’s team-first approach for India’s success
Agarkar’s tenure saw India win three ICC trophies
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has paid an emotional tribute to outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar, bringing attention to the former India pacer’s contribution during a hugely successful stint at the helm of the senior selection committee.
Agarkar took charge in July 2023 and his tenure officially ended on October 4. During his time as chairman, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final and went on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup.
‘Team First & Team Ahead, Always’
Gambhir, who worked closely with Agarkar during his tenure, highlighted the selector’s conviction and his commitment to putting the team's interests ahead of everything else.
Taking to X (former Twitter), the India head coach wrote: “Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!”
The message comes as Agarkar walks away after one of the most successful periods for an Indian selection committee. India ended a long wait for an ICC trophy by winning the 2024 T20 World Cup before adding the Champions Trophy a year later and successfully defending their T20 World Cup crown in 2026.
Pragyan Ojha Takes Interim Charge
With Agarkar's departure now official, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken over as interim chief selector. He chaired the recent meeting to select India's squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour.
The BCCI has already opened applications for one position on the senior men's selection committee. Meanwhile, Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman will attend future senior selection meetings to improve communication between the selection panel and the COE.