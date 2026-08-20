Kenya Helicopter Crash: 7 Killed, Including 5 Americans And Ecuador Intelligence Chief

A tourist helicopter carrying six passengers and a pilot crashed in Samburu County, northern Kenya, killing all seven people aboard.
Five US citizens were among the dead, while Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife Stephany Hollihan were also killed.
The helicopter was operated by Lady Lori Helicopters and was travelling from Loisaba Conservancy towards the Ewaso Nyiro area when it crashed.
Seven people, including five Americans and Ecuador’s intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi, were killed after a tourist helicopter crashed in northern Kenya on Wednesday. The aircraft was carrying six passengers and a pilot when it went down in Samburu County while travelling from the Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area.
The crash happened at about 9:13 am local time on August 19 while the helicopter was travelling from Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County. All seven people aboard — six passengers and the pilot — died.
Following this, Kenyan authorities have launched an investigation into the crash.
What Happened In Kenya Helicopter Crash?
Officials said the helicopter was carrying six passengers and a pilot. David Nkoroi, the police commander in Samburu, confirmed to reporters that all seven occupants were killed, but did not provide details about their identities.
Later that day, Ecuadorian Transport Minister Roberto Luque confirmed that Michele Sensi-Contugi, the country’s intelligence chief, and his wife, Stephany Hollihan, were among those who died in the crash.
“Today Michele and Stephany left us too soon. Thinking of their family, especially their children and parents,” Luque said in a post on X.
Who Were The Victims?
A spokesperson for the United States Department of State said five US citizens were among the dead.
“The US Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance,” he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss.”
Michele Sensi-Contugi, 42, was a former businessman who was appointed to head Ecuador’s National Intelligence Center in 2024. He was a close associate of right-wing President Daniel Noboa, whose government is grappling with a security crisis.
US broadcaster NBCUniversal also confirmed that journalist José Alberto Suárez, who served as president and general manager of Telemundo 31, Telemundo 49 and Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples, was among those killed in the crash.
The helicopter went down in a rugged region at the foothills of Mount Ololokwe, a well-known tourist attraction in Kenya, according to local media reports.
The aircraft was owned by Kenyan operator Lady Lori Helicopters and was transporting guests travelling with tour company &Beyond. Lady Lori Helicopters said in a statement that the helicopter had been carrying out a charter flight when the accident occurred.
Safari operator Tropic Air Kenya said it sent two of its helicopters to the site to assist with search-and-rescue efforts.