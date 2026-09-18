We will come there one day sc says will inspect nta office

'We Will Come There One Day': SC says Will Inspect NTA Office

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 18 September 2026 4:02 pm

“We will come and see if the system is actually in place, whether it is working or not working, manpower, how is it,” Justice Narasimha said when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the agency now has a permanent office near Minto Road

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 18 September 2026 4:02 pm

'We Will Come There One Day': SC says Will Inspect NTA Office