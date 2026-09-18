Ayush Malik Islam Conversion Case: Allahabad HC Sets Him Free, Says Adult Can Choose Faith, Partner

The September 16 order came in a habeas corpus petition filed by Malik’s friend, Sultan. The petition alleged that Malik was being confined by his father, Devraj Singh Malik, against his wishes and that state authorities were involved in the alleged restraint. The dispute had begun in June over Malik’s religious choice and his relationship with Chandni Qureshi. His father disputed Malik’s account and told the court that his son had been influenced or “brainwashed”. The High Court ultimately set Malik at liberty to choose where he lived, practise the religion of his choice and take an appropriate decision regarding his matrimonial relationship.