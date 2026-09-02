NTA is scouting government colleges as computer-based NEET-UG examination centres.
AICTE has sought details about computers, connectivity, CCTV and vacant space.
Institutions must submit accurate, officially verified infrastructure information by September 15.
After the NEET-UG controversy, The National Testing Agency has started exploring the options among government institutions to establish computer-based testing centres for NEET-UG next year.
To identify suitable locations, the NTA has asked the All India Council for Technical Education to collect details about the IT infrastructure and vacant space available at government-run institutions across the country.
Following the request, AICTE wrote earlier this week to vice-chancellors of state technical universities and heads of government higher education institutions approved by the council.
According to an official order, the NTA approached AICTE on August 5 to identify campuses that could potentially be developed as Standard Testing Centres for national entrance examinations.
“NTA conducts various national level examinations in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. With the progressive migration of examinations mode and the requirement for a wider geographically distributed network of testing centres, NTA is assessing the availability of suitable infrastructure in Government institutions across the country,” AICTE said in its communication to the vice-chancellors.
The exercise covers government engineering colleges, polytechnic institutes, university departments and other state-run technical and management institutions approved by AICTE.
What Institutions Must Report
AICTE has shared a prescribed format seeking details about the number of functional computers available at each institution. Colleges must also report their IT systems, networking facilities, internet connectivity, power backup and CCTV infrastructure.
Information has also been sought about vacant space that could be used to establish examination facilities.
AICTE clarified that submissions should relate only to government institutions approved by the council. It also directed colleges to have the information verified by the appropriate authority before submission.
“The information is required only in respect of government colleges/institutions approved by AICTE. Institutions are requested to ensure that the information furnished is accurate, complete and duly verified by the competent authority of the institution,” the council said.
Institutions must submit the required details to AICTE by September 15.
Exercise Linked to NEET-UG Overhaul
The search for testing-centre options comes as the government prepares to shift NEET-UG from pen-and-paper mode to computer-based testing next year.
The transition is part of a wider overhaul of the NTA following the NEET-UG paper leak earlier this year.
The Union Education Ministry cancelled the examination held on May 3 after allegations of a leak emerged. Around 22 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.
The cancellation triggered nationwide protests, intensified scrutiny of the NTA’s examination procedures and compelled Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union education minister.
The infrastructure assessment is intended to help the NTA build a larger and more geographically distributed network of secure computer-based examination centres.