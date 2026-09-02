Iran Wedding Strike: What We Know About Reported US Attack That Killed Five

At least five people, including a child, were reported killed and more than 60 wounded after a strike hit a house during a wedding in Kuhestak, Iran.
Iranian officials blamed the US for the strike, while CENTCOM said it was aware of reports of civilian casualties and maintained that US forces do not target civilians.
The incident came amid renewed US-Iran strikes, with Tehran launching missile and drone attacks towards US positions and allies in the region.
A US strike in southern Iran reportedly hit a house where a wedding celebration was taking place, killing at least four people, including a child, and injuring dozens, according to Iranian officials and the Iranian Red Crescent.
The incident occurred in Kuhestak, in Sirik County of Hormozgan province, as the US resumed strikes on targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The US Central Command said it was aware of reports about the incident but said US forces do not target civilians.
What Happened At The Wedding In Southern Iran?
Iranian Embassy in Austria said in a post on X that the US strike on a wedding in Kuhestak, Hormozgan Province, has killed at least five people, including a 4-year-old child, and injured dozens more.
“Bombing wedding parties used to be a trademark of the US, while Trump was known for targeting schools and hospitals. Now, however, Trump’s obsession with war crimes has gone to another level.”
The government of Iran quoted Iranian VP Zahra Behrouz-Azar, “The US enemy’s brutal strike on a wedding in Sirik killed 4, including a child, and injured 50. A celebration turned to mourning, another proof of US crimes against humanity. We share the grief of the bereaved families and people of Sirik.”
Iranian embassy in India said that they will not leave this attack unanswered.
It said, “But this blood and this grief will never be forgotten. We will never forget this crime, nor will we leave it unanswered.”
The Hormozgan governor’s office on Wednesday identified four victims as four-year-old Amir Ali Karimi, 16-year-old Mohammad Malahi, 43-year-old Kolsoum Malahi and 43-year-old Zarkhatoun Taheri. More than 60 others were wounded, some seriously, as per Al Jazeera.
What Does The US Say About The Reported Wedding Strike?
Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command (CENTCOM), said the command was aware of reports of civilian casualties, which he said had originated from Iranian state media.
“The US military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC,” he said, in reference to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets Sept. 1. U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members,” CENTCOM had said earlier.
Iran said it responded to new US strikes on Tuesday by launching missile and drone attacks on US allies. Jordan's armed forces reported intercepting 10 ballistic missiles, and Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian drones, CBS News reported.
Why Is The Incident Significant?
Locally released footage and videos carried by state media showed damage to parts of the building, with debris visible inside. The footage also showed that the area had lost electricity, while slippers belonging to women and children were seen scattered at the site. Damage was also reported at several neighbouring residential buildings, as per Al Jazeera.
Iran’s Forein Ministry Spokesperson said in a statement, “The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete: a residential home in Kuhestak, #Sirik, was brutally attacked tonight while families were celebrating a wedding. More than 50 innocent men, women and children were martyred or wounded.”
In a letter to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the President of the Red Crescent Society of Iran called for legal action following US missile strike on the wedding ceremony.
The reported attack has drawn particular attention because it occurred during a private family celebration and involved women and children among those reported wounded.