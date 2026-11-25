Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her team received 74 lashes.
The case followed her December 2024 performance without a mandatory hijab.
Iran's hijab laws sparked nationwide protests after Mahsa Amini's death in 2022.
Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has been flogged with 74 lashes for performing without the mandatory hijab, according to her lawyers. Four male members of her band and production team were also given the same punishment in the city of Qom. The case has drawn renewed attention to Iran's restrictions on women's rights and its punishment of those who challenge the country's dress code.
Parastoo Ahmadi and four others receive 74 lashes
A member of Ahmadi's defence team told the BBC on Monday that the singer, three musicians and a producer had been flogged at the third branch of the Criminal Sentence Enforcement Office in Qom.
One of the lawyers told the BBC, "We did everything in our power to have the verdict overturned, or at least to secure a reduction in the sentence or a suspension, but it didn't work out."
He added, "The other lawyers and I even tried to get the enforcement of the sentence postponed, but the enforcement branch insisted on carrying it out immediately."
The case dates back to December 2024, when Ahmadi, 29, performed in a sleeveless dress without a hijab during a concert livestreamed online. In June 2026, a criminal court in Qom convicted her and eight others of "offending public decency" through the publication of "obscene and indecent material". The defendants denied the charges. Their appeal was rejected in September, with the sentences upheld.
Human rights groups condemn Iran's punishment
The four men flogged alongside Ahmadi were identified by defence lawyer Mostafa Nili, as reported by the Iranian news website Etemad. They were named as Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia and Mohsen Lashkari. The five were also handed two-year bans on artistic and musical activities and travel.
Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, condemned the punishment, saying, "Parastoo Ahmadi's flogging for singing and dressing as she chooses is a flagrant violation of her fundamental rights and a chilling demonstration of the Iranian authorities' determination to suppress women's freedoms and to violently punish anyone who dares to challenge their discriminatory laws and policies."
Iran's mandatory hijab rules and women's protests
Iranian law requires women and girls above puberty to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothing. The rules became a major point of protest after Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody in 2022 following her arrest over an alleged hijab violation. Her death triggered nationwide demonstrations and a violent crackdown by security forces.