Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

Members of the Iranian community in and around Rome during the sit-in to commemorate the death of Mahsa Amini and all the victims of the Iranian regime organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Rome..The NCRI is a political organization founded in 1981, linked to the anti-theocratic People s Mojahedin Party of Iran (PMOI). It describes itself as a broad coalition of five opposition organizations and parties. Iranian diplomat Maryam Rajavi is the NCRI s president. Rome Italy Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

