Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced to 74 Lashes In Iran Over Viral Hijab-Defying Performance, Rights Groups Condemn Ruling

Parastoo Ahmadi and eight collaborators reportedly received 74 lashes each.
Viral 2024 performance without a hijab prompted legal action in Iran.
Human rights groups condemned the ruling as artistic repression and punishment.
Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has reportedly been sentenced to 74 lashes after a livestreamed performance without a hijab triggered legal action from authorities. According to court documents reviewed by rights groups and lawyers, the 29-year-old artist and eight members of her production team have also been handed two-year bans on travelling abroad and engaging in artistic activities.
The ruling relates to a December 2024 performance of the patriotic song Az Khoone Javanane Vatan (From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland), which was broadcast on Ahmadi's YouTube channel and later gained millions of views.
Why Parastoo Ahmadi's performance led to legal action
Authorities in Iran reportedly accused Ahmadi and her collaborators of offending public decency through the production and publication of what was described in court documents as "vulgar and immoral content" online. The singer and several musicians were briefly detained shortly after the performance before being released.
While Iran's judiciary has not officially published the ruling, legal experts and human rights organisations say the reported punishment reflects growing pressure on artists who publicly challenge cultural restrictions.
Human Rights groups condemn Parastoo Ahmadi sentence
According to the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran, the punishment was described as evidence that restrictions on freedom of expression remain firmly in place.
Human rights lawyer Moein Khazaeli stated that it was argued the sentence lacked legal basis because singing and distributing musical performances by women are not explicitly criminalised under Iranian law. It was further said that corporal punishment raises serious concerns regarding Iran's international obligations on human dignity and the prohibition of torture.
Iranian-British actor Nazanin Boniadi said the case highlighted what she described as the continued repression of women and artists. Actor Setareh Maleki, who now lives in exile, said Ahmadi's performance had reignited "the spirit of resistance" among many Iranians.
The reported sentence comes as debates over mandatory hijab laws and artistic freedom continue to intensify across Iran.