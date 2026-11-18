US Navy confirms using expired weapons during the Iran war.
Tomahawk missiles were reportedly among the reused munitions.
Heavy missile use has raised concerns over US stockpiles.
The US Navy has admitted that some of the weapons fired during its war with Iran were past their expiry dates. These included Tomahawk cruise missiles.
During his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, November 17, Hung Cao spoke about how the US Navy dealt with weapons that were no longer considered fit for use. According to The Business Insider, the Navy altered the operating codes of munitions listed as expired or unserviceable, allowing them to be used again in Operation Epic Fury, the US military campaign against Iran that began in February.
The disclosure has brought fresh attention to concerns over America's ageing weapons reserves and whether the military has enough precision-strike missiles to sustain its operations.
Cao explained the process by comparing it to making stale bread edible again. "You can put a little water on it, put it in the microwave, and it becomes edible again", he told US lawmakers on Monday while answering questions about how the Navy had brought its ageing weapons back into service.
He did not, however, reveal how many expired Tomahawk missiles were fired or how old the weapons were. It also remains unclear whether the Navy reused only cruise missiles or other types of munitions, and how many of them were inspected or refurbished before being used.
The disclosure comes amid growing pressure on US weapons supplies following the heavy use of missiles in the early stages of the war with Iran.
According to a March 27 report by The Washington Post, US forces launched more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles during the first four weeks of the conflict. A later assessment by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), published on April 21, estimated that the number had crossed 1,000 by the time the military campaign was paused.
However, an expired date does not automatically mean a missile is unsafe or cannot be used. It means the weapon can no longer be guaranteed to meet the manufacturer's standards for safety, reliability and performance unless it undergoes further testing.