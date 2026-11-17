Iran rejects reports of an alleged dirty bomb plot.
The report cited US intelligence assessments suggesting possible attack plans.
Trump says Washington is taking the reported threat seriously.
Iran has denied the claims in a report that said Iran has planned to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, calling such allegations baseless.
CNN had earlier reported, citing US officials, that intelligence suggested Iran was drawing up potential plans to target Washington using a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapon. However, US officials were divided over whether Tehran had the capability or intention to carry out such an attack.
Spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, wrote on X, “Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations, including the recent claims published by The New York Times and the fabricated media narrative surrounding an alleged ‘dirty bomb’ propagated by CNN.”
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was taking the possibility of an Iranian dirty bomb attack seriously. Asked about the CNN report on US intelligence assessments, Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila: "We're looking into it."
What Is A Dirty Bomb?
A dirty bomb combines conventional explosives with radioactive material, using the blast to spread contamination over an area. Unlike a nuclear bomb, it does not trigger a nuclear explosion. However, it can still cause widespread disruption, contaminate public spaces and create panic.
The explosion itself would pose the most immediate threat, with people nearby at risk of serious injuries from the blast and flying debris. Radioactive particles could also settle on buildings, roads and other surfaces.
Further health risks could arise if people breathe in radioactive dust or smoke, or consume contaminated food and water. The scale of contamination would depend on the type and amount of radioactive material used, as well as surrounding environmental conditions.
Tension Rises In Middle East As Iran Attacks US Bases
Iran’s latest claims of strikes on US military assets in Bahrain have raised tensions in the Gulf, with explosions reported in Manama on Tuesday. Bahrain said it had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks after issuing warnings to residents.
Tehran has claimed three attacks on US military targets in the kingdom in recent days. The US military previously rejected a similar claim, saying its forces brought down two Iranian drones without damage or casualties. Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.