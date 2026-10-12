Saudi Arabia Airport Strike: One Killed, 11 Injured In Fresh Riyadh Attack

One person was killed and 11 injured in a fresh attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, according to Saudi authorities.
The incident followed a reported missile strike that killed 12 people and injured more than 300; the Houthis claimed responsibility for the earlier attack.
Saudi air defences reported intercepting further threats as the attacks raised concerns about airport operations and civilian infrastructure.
One person was killed and 11 others injured after a projectile struck Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, Saudi authorities said, a day after a missile attack on the airport killed 12 people and wounded more than 300. The latest strike caused a fire at a passenger terminal, while Saudi air defences intercepted a cruise missile near the airport amid escalating attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation identified the person killed in Sunday’s attack as a Pakistani resident. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. The projectile struck Terminal 4 of the airport complex, which includes terminals serving domestic flights, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen. Authorities began assessing the damage and inspecting airport facilities following the latest incident.
The latest attack came after a missile struck the airport on Saturday, killing 12 people and injuring more than 300, according to Saudi authorities. India’s embassy in Riyadh also said an Indian national injured in Saturday’s attack died on Sunday. The airport has remained closed following the deadly strike, disrupting air travel as security concerns spread across the kingdom.
Houthis Claim Attacks, Saudi Defences Intercept Missiles
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack on Riyadh airport and said the group had also targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and two facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco. Saudi aviation authorities later confirmed that Dammam airport had been targeted, adding that damage assessments and safety inspections were under way.
Saudi-led coalition forces said air defences intercepted a cruise missile near King Khalid International Airport. A drone was also intercepted in the Eastern Province, while a ballistic missile launched towards Khamis Mushait was destroyed, according to the coalition. The Houthis renewed warnings against using Saudi airports, saying the facilities remained vulnerable to further attacks.
The escalation comes as Saudi Arabia has intensified its military campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, where fighting between the rebels and forces supporting the internationally recognised government has intensified. The Houthis have warned of further attacks if Riyadh continues its military operations.
Airport Closure Raises Regional Security Concerns
The attacks have disrupted aviation and raised concerns about the safety of passengers, airport workers and commercial flights across the region. Foreign missions have issued travel advisories, while airlines have cancelled or adjusted services to Riyadh.
The airport strikes also threaten to widen the conflict involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with US President Donald Trump saying Washington was considering whether to join Saudi strikes against the group. The attacks underline the growing risks to civilian infrastructure as the conflict intensifies.
Saudi authorities have not announced when Riyadh airport will resume normal operations. Safety inspections and damage assessments are under way as the kingdom responds to repeated attacks on its aviation infrastructure.